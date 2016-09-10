Lawmaker explains law on teaching of religion in public schools

During a Board of Education work session, state Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, explained the origins, intent and requirements of a bill he sponsored that took two years to become law. The legislation was House Bill 1905 and become Public Chapter 660 of 2016.

“We had heard all kinds of different things,” Hill told the school board. He said feedback from across the state had recurring themes from concerned parents and teachers, although he emphasized that the legislation was not accusing or alleging that any particular school system was doing things inappropriately.

The idea for the legislation came amid a growing controversy over teaching in history and social studies classes about Islam, with some saying education went beyond teaching to indoctrinating students to become Muslims or proselytizing for that faith. The legislation failed to garner passage in 2015, but in 2016 the House and Senate approved a bill and Gov. Bill Haslam signed it, putting it into effect on March 29.

Hill said the bill has four main components:

— No proselytizing is allowed during class studies and lessons. He said that goes for every religion, including Christianity. He said the law is not an accusation that proselytizing was occurring but addresses what some parents and teaches said was occurring in some systems.

— Transparency requirements mandate that each school system let the parents and public know what is being taught concerning religion. He said the law requires school systems to make public the syllabus, curriculum and major assignments in classes that involve teaching about religion. He said that can be done online and will not require printing materials.

— All local education agencies, another title for school systems, must set forth the details of how religion will be taught in that school system. He said that means the local school boards must have a minimum of one public comment period on the teaching of religion plans before adopting the plan. He said that public comment section can be the regular public comment time offered by many school boards, including Sullivan County’s, during regular meetings.

— All colleges and universities that teach future educators and prepare them for earning a teaching certificate must offer a class or classes instructing them how to be sensitive to religious matters while teaching religion. Hill said he supports the teaching of comparative religion, but that the Tennessee Department of Education declined that idea, so that was why this requirement is in the law.

A TDOE summary of the bill says it requires school boards to adopt a policy on the use of religion in curriculum and instructional materials prior to the 2016-17 school year; maintain a public syllabus for grades 6-12 in social studies, science, math and English/language arts courses; requires the state Board of Education to initiate a standards review process for social studies; and requires teacher training institutes to include curriculum on the teaching of religion.

Hill said the Tennessee School Boards Association is putting together sample policies for school systems to adopt, although the law does not force systems to use those. Director of Schools Evelyne Rafalowski said Sullivan’s school system usually uses those sample policies or at least uses them as a starting point.

“This is not an indictment or accusation against any particular LEA or school system,” Hill said. “I am not against the teaching of religion in schools. I am very much against proselytizing.” The seven-member board had no questions for Hill.