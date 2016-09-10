Larkins named the new Hawkins BOE chairman

Larkins, who represents Mount Carmel, was elected without opposition to a second four-year term in last month’s county general election.

Thursday night he was nominated by board member Debbie Shedden to replace Chris Christian as chairman.

Christian, who represents the Church Hill area, was also elected to his second term on the BOE in last month’s county general election. He had served as board chairman for the past two years.

Christian had been previously elected by a 4-3 vote, but one of his supporters, District 5 board member Mike Williams, opted not to seek re-election this year.

The new District 5 board member, Jackie Charles, became the swing vote this year, swaying the decision in favor of Larkins.

Larkins voted for himself as did Shedden, Holly Helton, Charles — and Christian, who was last to vote after Larkins had already received the four votes needed to win.

Tecky Hicks and Cathy Cradic voted for Christian.

“Thank you to the board and the administration of the Hawkins County school system,” Larkins said. “Also, thank you to the citizens of Hawkins County for allowing me to serve. It’s my honor and privilege to serve as your chairman. Certainly that means nothing more to me than I’m just one other vote, and I have to lead the meetings. But everyone at this table has an equal vote, and I respect each and every person here and will honor their vote.”

Larkins had previously served as vice chairman.

Helton nominated Shedden for vice chairperson, and Hicks nominated Christian.

Shedden was elected 4-3 with herself, Helton, Larkins and Charles voting for her.

Christian received votes from himself, Hicks and Cradic.

Christian said after the meeting he was honored to serve as board chairman for the past two years. He said one of his focuses during that time was transparency and open communication between the BOE, school administration, and the public, and he hopes that the example he set will continue.

“It is a bit of a relief having that responsibility off my shoulders,” Christian said. “I think this will free up more time for me to take a closer look at issues that need to be addressed in my district.”

Because it was the first meeting after an election, each board member also gave a conflict of interest statement.

Cradic, Christian and Charles stated that they have neither a direct conflict of interest nor an indirect conflict of interest.

Hicks stated his son-in-law is a school bus driver.

Larkins stated that his wife is a retired teacher.

Shedden stated that the school system, on occasion, has purchased building materials from her employer, DBR Metal Roofing.

Helton stated that she has two sisters employed by the school system including Cindy Hensley, who is a teaching assistant at Cherokee High School, and Tammy Gibson, who is assistant director of special education.

In other business Thursday the BOE:

• Agreed to adjust the contract of Director of Schools Steve Starnes to reflect the same salary increase percentage that teachers received as mandated by the state.

Including benefits, the adjustment requires an additional annual expenditure of $951.88, which will be transferred partly from travel funds and partly from staff development funds.

The raise for Starnes was approved by a vote of 6-1 with Hicks voting no.

• Postponed the purchase of three Mapex snare drum carrier covers at $850 each; two Mapex quints carrier covers at $1,500 each; and a Mapex bass drum for $3,569 — all for Volunteer High School totaling $9,119.

Hicks expressed concern over the cost of the snare drum carriers and asked for some cost comparisons to be made.

• Agreed to pay room and travel expenses for the Cherokee Chorale and Volunteer NJROTC to attend the Nov. 5 annual Tennessee School Boards Association Convention at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

Both student groups will represent Hawkins County by presenting performances or demonstrations during the convention.

• Agreed to set Sept. 22, 2016 as Bus Driver Appreciation Day.