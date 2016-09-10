Hawkins BOE sends 'Religion in Curriculum' policy back to committee

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s proposed Religion in Curriculum policy follows the new state law, but board members decided Thursday to send it back to committee for further consideration.

Last month the policy was approved on the first of two required readings, but not without serious discussion led mainly by board member Tecky Hicks, who is also a pastor.

One issue raised last month was the fact that required syllabuses outlining class lessons weren’t available.

Director of Schools Steve Starnes told the board that as of Thursday’s meeting all syllabuses had been downloaded on school websites at all middle schools, and for Clinch high and middle school classes.

Starnes said they were in the process of uploading the syllabuses for Cherokee and Volunteer high schools.

The new Religion in Curriculum policy has the biggest impact on seventh grade social studies.

Thursday evening the BOE reviewed Clinch School’s seventh-grade social studies syllabus, which calls for a unit titled “Islamic World 400 AD” to be covered in weeks 4-6.

The lesson for week 4 is titled “Arabian Peninsula”, followed by “Muslim Conquest” in week 5, and “Arab Contributions” in week 6.

The only other specific references to religion in the Clinch seventh-grade social studies syllabus are in week 17 when students will study “Japanese religions,” and in weeks 23-34 when students study “Spread of Christianity and Crusades”.

Board chairman Bob Larkins asked if the syllabus would be the same for every school.

“The standards are the same across the state,” Starnes said. “But, each teacher may choose to spend a little more time on this or that, or choose to do it differently. We had them do that by school.”

The new law approved by the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year acknowledges that “religious events, beliefs and figures have played a significant role in world history, as well as in the founding of the United States and the state of Tennessee.”

The law further states, “Schools may not indoctrinate, promote or show bias to a religion. ...The inclusion of religion in textbooks, instructional materials, curriculum or academic standards shall be for educational purposes only and shall not be used to proselytize or establish any religion or religious belief.”

Hawkins County’s new proposed “Religion in Curriculum” policy states that educational content that consists of religious themes shall be presented in a factual, objective, and respectful manner in accordance with the following guidelines:

Section 1. Religious themes may be a part of the curriculum for school sponsored activities and programs provided it is essential to the learning experience in the various fields of study and is presented objectively.

Section 2. The inclusion of religion shall be for educational purposes only.

Section 3. The emphasis on religious themes should be only as extensive as necessary for a balanced and comprehensive study of the curriculum. Such studies shall never be used to proselytize, establish, foster or demean any particular religion or believe.

Section 4. Student initiated expressions to questions or assignments which reflect their beliefs or non-beliefs about a religious theme shall be accommodated.

Last month Hicks expressed concern with the use of the phrase “religious themes” in the policy.

“That right there is a double door wide open,” Hicks said in August. “You can walk in with anything you wanted to. I don’t have any problem studying religion. It’s the objectivity.”

Upon reviewing the syllabus Thursday evening, Hicks said he still wasn’t satisfied with the policy, although he didn’t go into specifics.

“I just have a problem with the policy as a whole,” Hicks said. “I think we could do better.”

A motion by Hicks to refer the policy to committee for further consideration was approved 6-0. Newly elected board member Jackie Charles abstained.