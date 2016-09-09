Sullivan students, teachers give their visions for new high school

At the same Board of Education meeting where that was reported, the architects vying to design an 800-student middle school in the Sullivan East High School zone said miscommunication and human error were to blame for the firm in August trying to change the contract already approved by the school board.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, Supervisor of Secondary Education Bo Shadden, Cain Rash West architect Dineen West of Kingsport and LS3P architect Paul Boney of North Carolina were among those who met with the educators and students at the three high schools. Under the plan the Board of Education is pursuing, a new $60 million facility would house all students from North, South and most students from Central high schools, with about 250 students from the current Central zone going to Sullivan East High.

West said all groups wanted natural light, gathering spaces and flexible use areas, while those at Central wanted a space open and vibrant, wayfinding and good acoustics. North, West said, wanted outdoor learning, a central hub and more program opportunities . She said the plan is to have the initial programming process done by Nov. 4 and the start of the discussion for site selection, based on options from Interstate Realty of Bristol, still to be determined.

Among other findings: students don’t want lockers any more — except for, as one student pointed out, “welding boots.” Also, teachers and students agreed natural light, flexibility and collaboration spaces were needed, as are open space and some quiet spaces. As for athletic facilities, West said bigger and more locker rooms and fields were requested, as was a football field with artificial turf, as well as improved band rooms, choir facilities and career technical spaces.

And Rafalowski said students wanted breakout dining spaces instead of a large cafeteria, while West said students wanted “hangout” social space and study space.

As for classes, the calls were for more foreign languages and honors courses.

“They were all about being able to challenge themselves,” Rafalowski said, while Boney said the responses were all positive.

West said technology interests included Google Classroom.

As for the middle school architect-elect Cope Architecture based in Knoxville, Cope President Lanny Cope said that employee Jim Hinton was on vacation when he and Cayce Smith were covering Hinton’s clients in his absence. Cope said he made some suggested housekeeping changes and some substantive changes, which included additional charges for additional renderings of the project, without knowing the school board already had approved the draft contract.

When he found that out, he said he immediately signed off on the contract, although the school board in August declined to approve the contract until it could address the issue at its September work session. The board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, to vote on the Cope contract, as well as a renewal of board attorney Pat Hull’s contract with a pay increase.

Also before the Monday meeting, new BOE members Mark Ireson and Matthew Spivey, who attended the work session via telephone from vacation, and re-elected incumbent Randall Jones and re-elected appointed incumbent Jane Thomas are to be sworn in to their fouryear terms. The board will hold a reception for retiring member Jack Bales at 5:30 p.m.