Enrollment up at D-B, North, South

Kingsport City School’s Dobyns-Bennett High School went from 2,145 at the end of the last school year to 2,244 on Aug. 29, the 21st day of school, according to data from Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True. These numbers included D-B and D-B EXCEL. As of Aug. 29, Sullivan South had increased from 865 to 892, and North was up from 467 to 501, said Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski.

That works out to just more than a 4.83 percent increase for D-B with 99 additional students, an almost 7.3 increase for North with 34 more students and a 3.12 percent increase for South with 27 more. Sullivan Central increased from 874 to 902, while Sullivan East went up from 892 to 944, remaining the school with the highest enrollment in the county system.

“All three of the (Kingsport area) high schools grew. That’s interesting to me,” Rafalowski said Wednesday.

Exactly how is Kingpsort City Schools growing enrollment while the neighboring Sullivan County schools district is seeing only a slight decline, contrary to the projections of a facilities study that predicted the county enrollment would dip more substantially.

“We do have a larger senior class that we had before,” North Principal Brent Palmer said Thursday afternoon, adding that he had no firm reason to give for the increase but that the school has stayed just above 500 since then. “Maybe the word is getting out about the quality of our education.”

Kingsport K-12 enrollment was 7,410 as of Aug. 29 compared to 7,111 at the end of the last school year, an increase of 299. Sullivan County as of Aug. 29 had a K-12 enrollment of 9,794, down from 9,850 from the last school year, a drop of 56. Aug. 29 is the 21-day reporting period and the day from which numbers are reported to the Tennessee Department of Education.

Systemwide, Rafalowski Thursday said the Sullivan district has picked up about 15 more students recently but that fluctuations likely will taper off soon.

True on Wednesday said fluctuations in high school enrollment can occur when the size of incoming freshmen and rising senior classes changes. The additional students also could have come from Scott County, Va., which serves hundreds of Tennessee students without charging tuition but has talked about getting permission from Virginia to charge tuition; Hawkins County, Washington County or elsewhere in Tennessee.

Kingsport Superintendent Lyle Ailshie Tuesday told the Board of Education it is difficult to determine how many of the students zoned for Kingsport had been attending a county school but transferred into the city system this year.

However, he said recent data showed 99 students were transfers from a Sullivan County school and that tuition students were up 46 from the end of the 2015-16 school year. That could mean that the city is picking up extra tuition students from non-annexed areas of Sullivan and other counties. As for the county’s position, having 99 students transfer to the city system must have been offset by additional students coming into the county system.

In 2015-16, Ailshie said about 600 city-zoned students were in county schools, a number Ailshie said he thought would decrease by about 100 this school year. The most recent annexations by the city, before Tennessee law changed to allow annexation only by request or referendum following a moratorium on annexation, were in the Colonial Heights area south of the city.

At Adams Elementary School, in the same area as the county’s Rock Springs and Miller Perry elementary schools, Ailshie said enrollment growth lead to the system adding two new teachers and transferring a third teacher from another school. He said the school is at about 440 students but is designed only for 500, adding that two regular classrooms remain unused although some speciality spaces might be converted to regular classrooms. On the county side, Rock Springs’ K-5 enrollment fell from 419 to 394, and Miller Perry from 348 to 339.

In the city, Ailshie said enrollment has declined at Roosevelt and Kennedy elementary schools in the Lynn Garden section of the city. The two schools have had teachers transferred out as the number of students served declines. BOE member Carrie Upshaw said that neighborhood might be losing children because residents are aging and their children are grown. That decline occurred in the Jackson Elementary area until new families moved in and pushed enrollment up at Jackson, she said.

BOE member Todd Golden asked about the impact of new high-income apartments planned for the old Supermarket Row downtown. Ailshie said city officials told him those are expected to draw single or recently married young professionals who probably won’t have children until later.