KCS mulls moving spring break for D-B New York trip

The answer to the toughest question of the draft 2017-18 school calendar remains unknown, although Kingsport City Schools officials are seeking some input from teachers and staff at D-B as requested by Board of Education member Todd Golden.

Fans of a slightly later school start will be happy to know the Draft A option presented by Assistant Superintendent Andy True at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday would have school start for students Monday, Aug. 7. Fall break would be Oct. 16-20; Thanksgiving break Nov. 22-24; and the holiday break Dec. 22 — with a half-day of school Dec.21 — through Jan. 9. School this year began Aug. 1, which True said was because of the way the days fell on the calendar.

The big question for the calendar, to be approved at the Oct. 4 BOE meeting, is whether spring break will be March 26-30, with March 30 as Good Friday, or March 19-23. Either way, the last day of school would be Thursday, May 24, and graduation Saturday, May 26.

“This is the main decision as we see it: When do you want spring break to fall?” Ailshie said. He said it is unlikely students would be off Good Friday if the spring break is a week earlier because there are no good places to add an instructional day. If the spring break stays as in the draft, students would get Good Friday off as well as the Monday through Thursday leading up to it.

However, the band and orchestra are planning a trip to New York, where the band is to march in the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, and the band and orchestra are to perform at Carnegie Hall. True said the group is to leave Thursday, March 15, and return Wednesday, March 21, so they would miss some school no matter which week is chosen.

Since the music students represent almost a fourth of the student body of more than 2,200, board members said the later break could leave many classes low in attendance, although Upshaw said most music students are high academic achievers who would be up to the challenge of making up missed work or doing it before they left. The board discussed a survey of parents and students but settled on teachers and staff, which True said he was working on Tuesday.

BOE President Eric Hyche said he has no strong feelings one way or the other about which week is best, while member Karen Reed-Wright said she sees no reason to change the calendar much from where it is and that the board should do what is best for students throughout the system, including elementary students. However, Upshaw said that band and choral families with multiple children might want to take their younger ones to New York. She also said the music students could leave some classes all but empty.

BOE Vice President Susan Lodal was absent.

Ailshie said music students and officials have asked about moving the spring break to the earlier week but assured the board that band and orchestra officials would work with the system no matter the final calendar.

The band originally considered trips to Italy, England, Hawaii and Arizona before band director Lafe Cook said parents and others were uneasy about the security of an overseas trip as well as the cost. Students found out late last month the trip — the “big” trip the band generally takes every other year — would be to New York with the orchestra at an estimated cost of $1,500, depending on how many go.

Upshaw said there is a downside to changing the date for the music students: The last time the BOE changed a date for a D-B band trip was for an overseas trip to Ireland, like the New York trip scheduled around Saint Patrick’s Day. However, Upshaw said the trip was cancelled when an increase in fuel prices made it unaffordable.

