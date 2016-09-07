State audit has repeat findings for Northeast State

One finding in the recently released audit was made in a prior audit, although the details were withheld citing state law, and the other, aggravated by turnover, pointed out lacking financial statement preparation and review procedures reported in two previous audits. Neither involved allegations of misuse of funds.

The “procedures for preparation of its financial statements are not adequate to ensure the accuracy of information,” the audit reported, as found twice before. “Despite overall improvement, additional training and management’s assurances in the prior audit, the controls over financial reporting for the college have not operated effectively.”

As for the cause, the audit cited “turnover among staff members” and cites the 2014 financial statements put together by the chief financial analyst with help from the staff, and the 2015 statements prepared by the director of fiscal services with assistance from the staff. Both were reviewed by the chief financial officer. The review process, according to the audit, “is not thorough enough to detect these errors.”

The errors included underreporting the beginning 2014 cash balance by more than $1 million for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton and by almost $1.3 million for 2015. Also principal and interest paid on capital debt were classified as principal and interest paid on noncapital debt. They also overstated 2015 net position, depreciation expense and accumulated depreciation by more than $256,000 and another error of more than $89,000.

The recommendation was that the CFO should ensure staff members have adequate knowledge to perform their duties and have a review process to detect misstatements.

Northeast concured.

“Personnel turnover has exhibited a large disturbance to our division during the past two years,” the college responded, adding that new finance directors met in May for financial training in Cookeville. The CFO will ensure staff members have adequate knowledge of reporting requirements and have “appropriate care and attention, as well as schedule more time for the review process to correct misstatements,” the college said.

The college “did not design and monitor internal controls in specific areas. We observed four conditions in violation of college policies and/or industry-accepted best practices,” the audit found. “Inconsistent implementation of internal controls increases the risk of fraud or error.”

The report said the details, however, are confidential under Tennessee Code Annotated 10-7-504(i), which protects “information that would allow a person to obtain unauthorized access to confidential information or to government property.” That includes electronic information processing systems, telecommunications systems and other communications systems. That would, TCA said, include plans, security codes, passwords, combinations of computer programs used to protect electronic information and property and information that would identify structural or operational vulnerability that could disrupt, interfere with or gain unauthorized access to government property.

“We concur with the findings and recommendation,” the college response said. “Management will take steps to implement effective controls to ensure compliance with requirements and will assign responsibility for ongoing monitoring of the risks and controls over the four specific areas. Implementation timetable will be immediately.”