KCS faces decision on self-insured health plan

They have until around the first of October, which marks open enrollment, if the school system goes back to the Tennessee health insurance plan. Kingpsort City Schools has paid $200,000 to keep the self-insured program going in 2015 and another $400,000 for the first six months of 2016, and another $900,000 has been set aside to cover incurred but not yet paid claims if KCS leaves the self-insured program and goes back to the state. The money is coming from the fund balance, which Chief Financial Officer David Frye said can handle the withdrawals for now.

That’s on top of an earlier $1 million the system spent to keep things going the first year of the program.

The Board of Education took no action at its Tuesday night meeting after hearing a report on the situation from Frye and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Guthrie, with questions also answered by Belva Hale of Sherrill Morgan consulting.

However, Superintendent Lyle Ailshie and board members indicated a called meeting was likely later this month, maybe before the Sept. 20 work sesison, for the board to decide whether to leave its self-insured plan Jan. 1, 2017 and rejoin the Tennessee health insurance plan.

Frye and Guthrie said they didn’t have enough information to make a recommendation, although projections of expenses for 2015 and so far in 2016 have fallen short. Sherrill Morgan’s initial projection was $6.4 million in claims for 2015 and administrative costs of $1,496,000, while actual costs were $9,497,986 in claims and $1,496,123 in administration for a total of $10,994,109, compared to projected total cost of $7,896,000.

A stop-loss policy covering everything beyond $8.4 million brought the amount down to $9,920,367. “Last year was just a really bad year,” Hale said.

For 2016, the estimate from Sherrill Morgan was almost $7.9 million in total costs, but Frye said the total expenses are on track to be $10.8 million.

Guthrie and Hale said the 2015 estimates were based on limited information from the state, which Hale said generally gives out five-month-old data on health insurance, while the 2016 estimate was based on past experience plus an actuarial study. BOE member Todd Golden asked who or what group was responsible for the estimates.

“We outsource this professional expertise?” Golden asked. Guthrie said all parties relied on available data and Hale said the actuarial studycame up with $1 million more. However, she said the actuarial firm said that $1 million could be cut from the projection because of abnormally high claims. Otherwise, Hale said the 2016 projection would have been about $10.4 million.

Hale said the first year the stop-loss insurance carrier never would have taken a policy covering all KCS health insurance costs of more than $8.4 million unless it was relatively confident total costs would never reach that level.

Ailshie said it was difficult getting claims history from the state and “very frustrating” since the school system had an extra year, 2013, because employees initially voted down the self-insurance plan but approved it in 2014. By law, it must be at least as good as the state offerings. It also includes free use of the employee clinic that other city employees use.

“We were so confident we would save about $3 million” a year, Ailshie said.

Hale said Sherrill Morgan, which has long served the city of Kingsport and came recommended by city officials, serves about 20 other school systems, has recommended systems in the past not go self-insured and gets no fees from Aetna, the plan provider, per company policy. Its only income from the deal is the consulting fees it charges KCS.

On voting matters, the board approved a temporary consulting contract on health insurance with Gallagher at a projected cost of about $40,000. It also approved a $40,000 grant from First Broad Street United Methodist Church for The Leader in Me at Jackson Elementary School. The program at Johnson Elementary is being paid by Leader.org through help nationally from Panda Express. The program adapts the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People to elementary students.

In addition, the board voted to recommend the Tennessee School Boards Association pay at least part of the Advanced Placement testing fees for public school students statewide who take AP classes. An AP test grade of 3 or better on a scale of 1 to 5 generally means a student earns college credit.

The board also got to hear from two Johnson Elementary School students before they did the Pledge of Allegiance.