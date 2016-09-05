With few exceptions, members of class of 2017 must take ACT or SAT to graduate in Tennessee

Otherwise, except for members of the class of 2017 who are transfer students from another state or seeking a special education or occupational diploma, they will not graduate.

In addition, school districts will be held accountable for having at least 95 percent of regular graduates taking the ACT or SAT, including out-of-state transfer seniors. Otherwise, the district will receive an “in need of improvement” designation from the state, according to the Department of Education. For 2016, the threshold is 85 percent.

“The completion of the ACT or SAT is mandatory for the class of 2017,” Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton said.

“We have informed students in large groups and via our website and announcements. Students will also get individual reminders once the final roster has been determined,” Hampton said. “Seniors who did not take the test as a junior are eligible for a voucher to take the December test at no cost. They can sign up and pay to take the October test if they prefer to test sooner than later. I don’t know an exact number at this time, as we have enrolled many seniors to our school from other districts, and many of their records are not complete at this point. We hope to finalize this list in the coming weeks.”

Steve Starnes, director of schools in neighboring Hawkins County, said the matter has created angst among parents and students who were told in the spring that rising seniors didn’t have to take the test to graduate, only to learn recently they would. Initially, school officials thought the requirement was for the class of 2018.

“We are looking at each student to be sure that they have a valid score,” Starnes said. However, he said that at least for the time being the free retake vouchers are available for Hawkins seniors only if they took the test as juniors. “The students right now must incur the cost themselves unless they are eligible for free or reduced lunch.”

In addition, he said because test dates are booked, students must pay to get on a waiting list with no guarantee of getting to take the test in September or waiting for the test in October. The basic ACT for 2016 costs $39.50, and the standby registration is $49. The optional ACT with writing test is $56.50.

“We actually started that process last year,” Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said of encouraging all juniors to take the ACT. The test is free with a voucher for all juniors, and this year the state is providing a free retake for seniors who took it as juniors.

“We really pushed the ACT day last spring,” Rafalowski said. “We’re relying on students knowing their complete graduation requirements.”

Historically, Starnes said, the Hawkins school system has had 70 to 80 percent of students take the ACT with a few choosing the SAT, while Rafalowski said the 80’s range was normal for Sullivan County, and Hampton said Kingsport usually has 80 to almost 90 percent take the ACT. A nine-page Frequently Asked Questions document about the testing issue from the Tennessee Department of Education went out to school district heads last month, Starnes said. Even if the testing requirements had been well-known July 22, when the school board approved the policy, he said the school systems would have been hard pressed to make allowances for the change.

“This has been an expectation that all students have to take the ACT or SAT,” said Chandler Hopper, deputy director of external communications for the Department of Education. She said the department put out the FAQ to explain implementation of state BOE Policy 2.103.

“That has been the expectation, and we are putting teeth in it,” Hopper said. “It is their (state BOE members’) policy and we are putting teeth to it.” Although the law, which goes back 10 years or so, says each junior must take one of the tests, she said this year’s seniors will not be penalized by taking it as seniors.

Students who would otherwise get a regular diploma but don’t because of not taking the test may take the test after graduation and get a retroactive diploma, according to the FAQ that also says the state BOE will clarify some things on the policy at its October meeting in Nashville.

As for the requirement that all students take but don’t have to pass a citizenship civics test based on that required of naturalized citizens, the FAQ says students with an individualized education program or IEP must take the test but may use state-allowed accommodations for completion.

The DOE recently put out information to directors and superintendents about the civics test requirement, which initially required passage of the test but was amended in the legislative process to require only taking the test, not passing it.