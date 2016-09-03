Ireson says enrollment figures show math isn't right for Sullivan school plan

However, a new school board member says that drip, compared to a predicted steeper and steady decline, tells him the facilities study plan is flawed.

Despite the K-12 enrollment drop, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski recently told the County Commission’s Education Committee that when pre-K-12 figures are taken into account, the overall system has lost only 10 students — from 10,036 to 10,026.

Sullivan County Board of Education member-elect Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights, who is to be sworn in next week with Matthew Spivey of Kingsport, said that since the enrollment numbers are basically holding steady, he believes the school system should re-examine the facilities study and the plan to build a 1,700-student high school near Exit 63 of Interstate 81 and an 800-student middle school in the Sullivan East zone.

Ireson and Spivey were unopposed in their quest for four-year terms, as was appointed incumbent Jane Thomas.

In the only contested school board race this year, elected incumbent Randall Jones of Indian Springs narrowly defeated fellow incumbent Todd Broughton of Bloomingdale. Broughton was a consistent critic of the facilities plan in general and closing Sullivan North in particular. The two were drawn into the same school board district through reapportionment. Most facilities votes have been 6-1, with Broughton casting a no vote, or sometimes 6-0 with him abstaining.

The current direction would mean merging Sullivan North and South and most of Central into a 1,700-student high school, with North to be sold to Kingsport for conversion to a middle school. The plans call for the new schools by 2019 and all but about 250 Central students going to the new school.Those 250 would be shifted to East.

“There’s too many variables now that are moving,” Ireson said. “It’s (the enrollment decline projection) not accurate anymore.”

The board at its Sept. 12 meeting is to decide on awarding the architectural contract for the middle school to a Knoxville firm, a decision delayed because of concerns about a last-minute change the firm proposed. The architects, including a local one, designing the high school already have a signed contract. A work session to address the agenda is set for Thursday.

Ireson said the DeJong-Richter study facilitated by Tracy Richter, and conducted during the administration of former Director of Schools Jubal Yennie, assumed a continual decline in enrollment. However, Ireson said that with the implementation of a new law that limits annexation to request or referendum, rather than ordinance, and the possibility of legislation that would allow deannexation by referendum of annexed areas, the school board needs to review the capacity needs of the county.

Broughton argued the same thing during his re-election campaign.

However, Ireson said he doesn’t believe it is wise to build a 1,700-student high school — or even an enlarged 1,800-student one — when current numbers indicate the system might have 2,000 students if county enrollment doesn’t decline as projected. He also said the projections and facilities study count on the school board ending the managed choice policy, a policy that did away with lotteries for students wishing to attend schools out of their attendance zone.

The policy says any student in the county, including those inside the city limits, can attend any county school as long as there is physical room, and Ireson said it has kept students from annexed areas of Colonial Heights in the South High zone rather than going to Kingsport schools.

“Even 1,800 doesn’t work if you’ve got 2,000 kids,” said Ireson, who spoke out against the facilities study when the board was considering it.

“I can tell you 100 percent that I am not ready to move forward because the numbers do not add up,” Ireson said. “Before you spent a lot of money, you need to be sure the math is right. I don’t think the math is right.”

Meanwhile, Kingsport City Schools, which has a separate but parallel facilities plan calling for a science and technology center at Dobyns-Bennett, has gained 214 students over last year as of Friday. Kingsport Assistant Superintendent Andy True said K-12 enrollment was 7,410, compared to last year’s ending enrollment of 7,196 for that group and 7,391 on Aug. 26. The system had 237 pre-K students Friday, True said. He said most of the more than 300 tuition students come from Sullivan or Hawkins counties.

If the facilities plans move forward as the Kingsport, Bristol, Tenn.,and county systems have proposed, Kingsport would convert North to a city middle school and the county would close Colonial Heights, Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools and the middle school portions of Mary Hughes and Holston, shifting those students to the new middle school — except for those at Holston and Colonial Heights, who would move to Central High. The county would use $20 million, the proposed purchase price of North, to go with $70 million to put toward its high school projected to cost about $60 million and the middle school projected to cost about $20 million.

Kingsport would use its share for the center at D-B, while Bristol school officials plan to use that system’s share for a new middle school.