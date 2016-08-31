KCS sees increase of nearly 200 students

KCS began its 2016-2017 school year on Aug. 1, tracking attendance on a daily basis since the early part of the school year is fluid (families moving or not reporting their kids). Eventually, school officials move to tracking attendance on a weekly basis.

As of Aug. 26, KCS has seen an increase of 195 students compared to the same time last year, said Andy True, assistant superintendent of administration. The increase is 2.7 percent with total student population rising from 7,196 last year to 7,391 this year.

“It's spread across the board really,” True said. “When you look at those comparisons from last year, we're up 69 (students) in elementary, we're plus 50 in middle and plus 76 in high school.”

The number of students at Dobyns-Bennett High School is 2,233, which includes the 183 students enrolled at D-B EXCEL. The number of tuition students in KCS is 318, which is up 17 percent from last year, True said.

“We continue to analyze and look at where these students are coming to us from and what we need to do internally to address the increase,” True said. “That's something we're looking at it since it's the beginning of the year and we'll continue to look at it as we go forward.”

In short, the school system doesn't have a definite answer for the increase.

What is known is this 195-student increase will likely be the attendance number going forward throughout the school year. True said attendance numbers tend to balance out by the third or fourth week of the new school year.

“You get more stability in what those numbers look like, as other school systems are starting as well, you start to see a more consistent attendance pattern,” True said.

To accommodate this increase in attendance, KCS has added seven new teaching positions to this year's budget and made a couple of adjustments with existing staff, moving some from one location to another.

“It's not ideal because of increases we have at one school, but we have to look at the big picture of how you have to shift some staff because of those changes,” True said.