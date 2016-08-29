Scott County SOL scores rank seventh in the state

Preliminary SOL scores were released earlier this month by the Virginia Department of Education.

“We had a very positive year in terms of where we placed in the state,” said Ferguson. “All of it comes back to the classroom and the teachers. And, of course, without the support of the parents, encouraging their children to do their very best, without that, then it’s an uphill battle.”

Scott County’s pass rates were above the state average in all five subject areas — reading, writing, history, math and science. The school system’s highest SOL score was in history, with almost 94 percent of students passing. The state average was 86 percent.

Gains were seen in math, with 89.8 percent of the county’s students passing. That number was up almost three points from 2014-15’s pass rate of 87 percent. The 2015-16 state average for math was 80 percent.

The number of students passing reading was 87 percent, up three points from 2014-15. The state average in reading was 80 percent.

The pass rate for writing, which Ferguson says is an area that needs some improvement, held steady at 79 percent. The pass rate for science was 88.72 percent, nearly a three-point gain from last year. State SOL averages in those subjects were 77 and 83 respectively.

Statewide, the county was 32nd for its writing scores; eighth in reading; 11th in science; fourth in math and fifth in history.

Scott County is a part of Region 7, which is comprised of 19 school divisions in Southwest Virginia. Tammy Quillen, the county’s elementary supervisor and director of testing, notes that in recent years these division superintendents and key instructional leaders have joined forces to improve student achievement in the region.

Region 7 Curriculum Director Dr. Matt Hurt and the key instructional leaders from each division created a Comprehensive Instruction Program (CIP) that allows the sharing of resources that have been submitted by teachers who have demonstrated superior performance. The region’s students finished first in approximately 40 percent of the SOL tests given this year, and finished second or better in almost 60 percent of the tests.

The overall rankings of Region 7, as a whole, increased from seventh to fourth in writing; second to first in science; and third to first in math.

“We maintained our second place finish in reading and history,” said Quillen. “In 2015, we trailed the top performing region (Northern Virginia) by almost two points. By the end of the 2016 school year, we narrowed that lead to a mere 0.64 points.”

One area in which Ferguson says he is particularly pleased with this year’s SOL scores is third grade reading. Scott County students had a pass rate of 89 percent, placing them fifth overall in the state. This was up six points from last year’s 83 percent pass rate and 18th place state ranking. In 2013-14, Scott County’s third grade reading pass rate was ranked 39th in the state and 58th in 2012-13.

Ferguson attributes the gains in this specific area to the Superkids Reading Program that Scott County schools implemented when last year’s third grade students were in kindergarten. Superkids is a core literacy curriculum for kindergarten through second grade that teaches all aspects of reading, integrated with the language arts. Built on scientific research, Superkids combines rigorous instruction with motivating materials.

“This past year’s third grade group had been exposed to Superkids since kindergarten,” Ferguson said. “If you look at that particular score, you’ll see what happened in terms of progression. The previous third grade classes, prior to last year’s group, may have had one year or two years of Superkids. But this particular group has been through the entire program since kindergarten.”

Ferguson said he believes developing strong reading skills early on is beneficial across the board in all subject areas.

“If you can read and understand what you’re reading, the rest should just fall right into place. Reading — and the love of reading — is the key to everything. It doesn’t matter if you’re doing math, science or history. Reading skills will make other subjects easier to master,” he said.

For a complete list of Scott County’s SOL scores, visit the Virginia Department of Education’s website at http://www.doe.virginia.gov/.