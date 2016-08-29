Hawkins ACT scores exceed state average after third consecutive improvement

The state average for public schools only was 19.4.

Each of the three high schools set individual benchmarks as well:

• Clinch had an ACT composite of 20.4, an increase of 1.4 points from 19.0 in 2014. Clinch also improved scores in all four subject areas with the largest gain in science of 2.9 points (19.7 to 22.6).

• Cherokee posted improved scores in all four subject areas for the second consecutive year. The school saw an increase in the composite score of 1.3 points from 19.3 to 20.6. The largest gains made by Cherokee were in the areas of science by 1.2 points (19.2 to 20.4) and reading by 1.8 points (19.1 to 20.9).

• Volunteer improved its scores in all four subject areas with English showing a significant increase from 18.6 in 2015 to 19.3 in 2016. The composite increased by four-tenths of a point from 19.3 in 2015 to 19.7 in 2016.

Overall, Hawkins County’s composite score improved from 18.0 in 2013, to 18.8 in 2014, 19.3 in 2015, and 20.1 in 2016.

By comparison, the state’s ACT composite score remained the same, with the average composite rising slightly from 19.8 in 2015 to 19.9 in 2016 for public and private schools combined.

Tennessee is one of 18 states nationwide that require all students to take the ACT.

Director of Schools Steven Starnes noted that the ACT is designed to assess the general educational development of high school students and their ability to complete college-level coursework.

The tests represent a curriculum-based measure of the percentage of students meeting the college readiness benchmark scores established in the four core areas: English 18, math 22, social studies 22, and biology 23.

In Hawkins County, 27 percent met the math benchmark, compared to the state average of 30 percent.

In reading, 41 percent met the benchmark, compared to 38 percent for the state.

In English, 62 percent met the benchmark, compared to 58 percent for the state.

In science, 31 percent met the benchmark, compared to 30 percent for the state.

The percent of students meeting all four benchmarks in Hawkins County was 17 percent in 2016, an increase of 3 percent from 2015, but still short of the state average of 20 percent.

Starnes said Hawkins County’s ACT score improvement indicates that the system’s core instruction is improving and that the programs and interventions in the classroom are paying off.

“Our teachers are to be commended for increasing the rigor within their classrooms, along with our high schools for increasing the opportunity for students to take challenging courses, as well as meeting each student’s needs through Response to Instruction and Intervention,” Starnes said. “Certainly, the students in the Class of 2016 deserve recognition as well for posting the highest composite ACT scores in Hawkins County in the last 6 years. We will continue to monitor and assess our core instruction and educational programs across the district as we focus on making sure our graduates are prepared for college and career.”

On October 22, seniors who have already taken the ACT will have the opportunity to retake the test at no cost.

Starnes added, “In looking ahead to continued ACT growth, we are encouraging Hawkins County seniors to see their school counselor prior to the Sept. 16 registration deadline for details.”

Combined data from Tennessee public and private school students show that students who retake the exam increase their scores by at least one point on average when retaking the exam and score at least three points higher than juniors who take the test only once.