Local school bus drivers report near hits from illegal passing

Tennessee law says vehicles must stop for school buses loading and unloading except for oncoming traffic on roads with a dividing median or other separation, mirroring laws nationwide.

But that doesn’t stop folks in Kingsport, Sullivan County and across the country from breaking the law and endangering students, themselves and others. And even if the offenders are caught on videotape, the driver breaking the law is at most issued a warning unless the incident is witnessed by a law enforcement officer. A recent ABC News report called “Kids at Risk,” which has made the rounds on Facebook, includes video of an oncoming vehicle jumping the curb and driving on a sidewalk in Cleveland to pass a stopped bus.

During the first week of school this year, Kingsport City Schools Transportation Director Tommy Starnes said a motorist in the Highland community narrowly missed hitting a student who had just gotten on a bus by driving on the shoulder.

“The car went between a telephone pole and the (bus) door without hitting anything,” Starnes said of the incident in which the vehicle jumped the curb to make the illegal pass on Vance Street. “The only remedy we have is if the (bus) driver can get a tag number.” Those are turned over to police, which Starnes said leads to the issuance of a warning. However, a ticket and potential fine come only if an officer sees the illegal maneuver.

“She (the bus driver) was blowing the horn and screaming,” Starnes said of the incident.

He said School Bus Fleet, an industry organization for pupil transportation with a website at schoolbusfleet.com, estimates 37,000 such illegal passes occur every school day in the United States, but ABC cited a survey of drivers indicating 76,000 incidents each school day, or 13 million per year.

“They (police) do issue tickets then,” Starnes said, speaking about when officers witness a violation. “They do follow us.”

But since the system in an area of around 45 square miles uses 30 full-time buses, Starnes said the police simply don’t have the time or employees to follow every school bus.

“According to state law, it is a Class A misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of not less than $250 nor more than $1,000,” Kingsport Police Department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said. “A conviction of passing a stopped school bus will also result in eight points being attached to the offender’s license, with only 12 points necessary to result in a license suspension."

He said there are two types of drivers who pass stopped school buses: those who intentionally and willfully pass a bus illegally and those who are “clueless and oblivious to the existence of the school bus.” He said most cases are the latter but the law makes no distinction.

“The law requires a motorist to not pass, and come to a complete stop, when a school bus is stopped with the stop sign extended for the purpose of loading or unloading passengers,” Patton said. “The only exception is if the bus is on the other side of a physically divided highway. It must be physically divided by some sort of barrier or raised concrete or grass median. A center turn lane, such as is found on several major thoroughfares in Kingsport, does not satisfy this criteria.”

Another incident occurred recently when Starnes was behind the wheel of a bus near the intersection of Lynn Garden Drive and Gravely Road. He was substituting for a driver and also teaching a new driver the route. Starnes said a motorist looking at a cell phone passed the stopped bus and would have hit a student who normally stood there, but the student wasn’t there that day.

He said newer KCS buses have eight cameras, including three on the outside that can catch images of drivers who make illegal passes of stopped buses. But the buses involved in the two incidents he cited were older and had only inside cameras. Still, he said the system doesn’t save the videos long term because they are not admissible in court.

“Every two or three days, someone comes in with one (an incident),” Starnes said. “We’ve never saved a video for them (police) because that’s not admissible in Tennessee right now.”

Starnes said by law bus drivers must put on the overhead yellow flashing lights five seconds or 200 feet before putting out the stop sign and flashing red lights. After students are seated on the bus or safely off the bus, the bus driver turns the lights off and retracts the stop sign.

“I do know it happens,” said Andy Hare, supervisor of student services for the Sullivan County school system, which contracts out the operation of most bus routes. “It’s not isolated. It’s not as bad in the rural areas.”

Hare said where he used to work, in Washington County, deputies would ride buses so they could witness violations and issue citations. He said none of the buses used in Sullivan County have outside cameras, but that could change in the future, according to Hare and Mike Cox, owner of C&S Transport, which operates 70 of the 108 Sullivan County bus routes. Cox said his drivers have issues with people passing buses frequently, particularly people passing on the right side as students exit the bus.

“We’ve had a lot of problems with it,” Cox said. “We were just lucky the student was still on the bus when it happened.

“We have had the Highway Patrol be kind enough to come ride the bus and set a trooper down the road,” Cox said, adding that the trooper on the bus can view any illegal driving and the trooper down the road can actually stop the lawbreaking motorist. Like Starnes, Cox said his drivers collect license plate numbers and that those are sent to Nashville, where the Department of Safety issues warnings to the owner of record for the vehicle.

Starnes said a KCS bus driver goes to every city elementary school to teach students school bus safety, including rules about unloading and crossing the road only in front of the buses. In addition, he said students should never stop to pick up a dropped item. The city system also asks that parents and guardians have their children wear bright or light-colored clothing, preferably with reflective material on their coats, shoes or backpacks, to be more visible during hours of darkness.