Area schools taking closer look at ACT numbers

Officials at a public high school in Kingsport, which had the highest public school ACT score in a three-county area except a laboratory school at East Tennessee State University, was expecting an ACT score about .5 higher than the one ACT gave and is paying for detailed data to determine how the numbers are met. The school reported a drop in its ACT composite score while Tennessee reported it as an increase.

And a public school system in Bristol saw a .2 decrease in its score, which apparently did not factor in a separate online school in last year’s numbers.

Such are the trials and travails of the latest ACT scores, which are designed to reflect college and career readiness and went public nationwide Wednesday after a 3 a.m. embargo. Tennessee as a whole held steady with an average composite of 19.9 and an an average public school composite of 19.4, despite more students taking the test in the Volunteer State. Nationwide, the average composite was 20.8

“It’s difficult to determine if we in fact had an increase or decrease,” said Rebecca Craddock, who oversees communications and coordinated school health for Bristol, Tenn., schools. ACT data indicated 291 students districtwide got a 21.1 compared to 216 in 2015 getting a 21.3. The Tennessee Online Public School went from 24 students getting a 20.7 in 2015 to 50 getting a 21.6 in 2016, while Tennessee High went from 216 getting a 21.3 in 2015 to 241 getting 21.0 in 2016.

“If you will notice, the 2015 reports show we tested 216 students in the entire district,” she said. “However, 216 is the number Tennessee High School tested. For some reason, the state report does not include the 24 tested from Tennessee Online Public School. We aren’t sure why or how that may have impacted the overall 2015 district results had those TOPS students been included, thus it makes it difficult to compare the two years.”

Such also could be the case with Dobyns-Bennett High School. Last year, D-B EXCEL, the Kingsport system’s virtual and online program, was counted as a separate school with a separate ACT composite. However, for the class of 2016 they were combined. D-B Principal Chris Hampton said D-B went from a 22.5 in 2015 to a 22.4 in 2016, but the state Department of Education indicated an increase from 22.2 to 22.4.

Hampton told the city Board of Education at a Tuesday night work session that D-B officials had calculated the score as being about .5 higher. For the first time he said the school is paying to get detailed data so it will know how the 22.4 was calculated. He also said some of the students who took the test graduated in 2016 but were supposed to be in the class of 2017, when ACT will count those scores. All high school graduates in Tennessee starting with the class of 2018 must take the ACT or they cannot graduate, Hampton said, except for students excused because of an individualized education program or IEP.

Meanwhile, at Providence Academy in Johnson City, a private religious school, college and career counselor Larissa Ferguson had the two phantom ACT students. She Wednesday said she suspects the two students were somehow identified as part of the school’s class of 2016. In the past, she said students have been counted with different classes because they mistakenly reported it that way or identified with the wrong school because they transferred after taking the test. Hampton said the same issues may be at work at D-B since ACT relies on students to report their class and school.

D-B with a 22.4 had the highest Tri-Cities average of any regular public school in Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties, but the percentage of test takers scoring college ready in all four subject areas was 33 percent, compared to 37 percent for Science Hill High and 58 percent for University School. D-B tested 410 students, while University School tested 73. University is technically part of Washington County’s system but operated by ETSU, stayed constant at 25.2 to have the highest non-private score in the region. It has a limited enrollment, requiring students enter a lottery to be considered for admittance, and gives first priority to employees of University School. The private Providence, with a 27.3, down from 27.5 in 2015, was the only private school queried that responded to a request for its ACT composite. Tri-Cities Christian School in Blountville and Cedar View Christian School in Kingsport did not respond.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the county’s composite score for 2016 was 20.3, up from 19.9 last year. Sullivan Central increased from 19.3 to 19.7, East from 18.8 to to 19.5, North from 20.8 to 20.9 and South from 21.3 to 21.7. Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the Hawkins composite increased from 19.3 to 20.1, with Cherokee going from 19.3 to 20.6, Clinch from 19 to 20.4 and Volunteer from 19.3 to 19.7. Cherokee and Clinch posted the largest gains of available scores in the region.

Johnson City Director of Instruction and Communications Debra Bentley said Johnson City’s and Science Hill’s composite, which are one in the same, went from 21.8 to 22.2. Washington County had a composite of 20.4, up from 19.7, while Boone had a 20.1, up fro 20.0, and Crockett held steady at a 19.6. University School’s scores are included in the Washington County composite.