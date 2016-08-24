D-B may have region's highest ACT score, Hawkins schools post big gains

Clinch and Cherokee high schools in Hawkins County have posted what is probably the largest year-to-year increases in ACT composite scores in the area, while Sullivan East also boasted a sizable increase, as did the Washington County district. All this is according to just-released data from ACT, Tennessee and local school districts.

Tennessee as a whole held steady with an average composite of 19.9 and an an average public school composite of 19.4, despite more students taking the test in the Volunteer State. Nationwide, the average composite was 20.8. According to ACT, achievement levels on the ACT test went down this year compared to last year among U.S. high school graduates, but the decline was driven by a significant increase in the number and percentage of students who took the exam. Those findings are reported in “The Condition of College & Career Readiness 2016,” ACT’s annual score report, which was released Wednesday.

The state Department of Education reported that 12 school districts have an average composite at or more than 21, and 45 Tennessee school districts have an average ACT composite above the state public school average of 19.4. D-B Principal Chris Hampton and the Tennessee Department of Education reported the city district, including D-B and D-B EXCEL, got a 22.4 composite, up from 22.2 last year according to the state but down from 22.5 according to Hampton.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the county’s composite score for 2016 was 20.3, up from 19.9 last year. Sullivan Central increased from 19.3 to 19.7, East from 18.8 to to 19.5, North from 20.8 to 20.9 and South from 21.3 to 21.7. “The good news for us was all four high schools improved,” Rafalowski said. “We’re going in the right direction. We’re pleased, but we know we have more work to do.”

Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the Hawkins composite increased from 19.3 to 20.1, with Cherokee going from 19.3 to 20.6, Clinch from 19 to 20.4 and Volunteer from 19.3 to 19.7. “We were pleased with our scores,” Starnes said.

Johnson City Director of Instruction and Communications Debra Bentley said Johnson City’s and Science Hill’s composite, which are one in the same, went from 21.8 to 22.2. “We were up in every category,” Bentley said.

A Washington County school district representative could not be reached for comment Tuesday on its composite or the scores for Boone, Crockett and University School, which is on the campus of East Tennessee State University, although the DOE reported a district composite of 20.4, up from 19.7. Bristol was contacted but did not provide results for Tennessee High and its online high school, although the state reported a district composite of 21.1, a drop from 21.3 last year. D-B, South, Science Hill and University School traditionally have among the highest ACT scores in the region.

According to a news release from state Education Commissioner Candice McQueen, the ACT data showed nearly 1,300 more Tennessee public school students became eligible for the HOPE scholarship in 2016 by achieving composite scores of 21 or higher. For each subject area, scores of Tennessee public school students either increased slightly or remained constant, with no score declining. In addition, Tennessee improved its national standing in 2016 among the 18 states that require students to take the ACT, climbing to seventh in the nation when looking at the average composite of both public and private school students. In 2015, Tennessee ranked eighth among the then-13 states that required the college readiness assessment.

“Our ACT results show Tennessee is on the right track,” McQueen said. “Our school districts are focusing in new ways on ensuring students have the ability to take the assessment, and more students are accessing HOPE scholarship funds and demonstrating that they are college- and career-ready.”

Germantown Municipal Schools had the highest ACT composite in the state for its public school students, posting a 24.1 average. In addition, Union County Public Schools posted the largest gains in the state from 2015 to 2016, raising its average composite by 1.8 points to 19.2. Knox County Schools had the highest average composite out of the four large urban districts in Tennessee at 20.5.