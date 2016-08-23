UVa-Wise opens new $37M library

Tuesday's ribbon cutting for the new facility included a more than mere ceremonial re-enactment of what occurred in 1959, when the then fledgling two-year school known as Clinch Valley College needed to move books from initial library space to new quarters. Student and faculty volunteers formed a “book brigade” to move between 8,000 and 9,000 books in about two hours.

Bob and Anne McReynolds, Jim Fischer and Winston Ely did their bit for the book brigade in 1959 and were back Tuesday as honored guests as a new generation of students reached across the decades to salute a legacy and continue a tradition.

Anne McReynolds said the hill was known then as Gravel Hill. It is, by the way, the same hill into which the new library is built. Four of the new facility's six floors have ground level access. Not many libraries or other buildings, for that matter, can boast a similar unique feature, a testimony to the severe grade in elevation that separates the college's upper and lower campuses.

"It was steep," said Bob McReynolds. "And I remember it just got steeper every trip we made, too. It seemed like an endless trip that took all day. But of course it didn't take that long, just seemed like it."

McReynolds said he was "blowed away" at his first sight of the new library. "It's absolutely gorgeous," he said.

As a student assistant librarian in 1959, Ely was among those on the receiving end of the books delivered by the original book brigade.

"I shelved every book into their new shelves back then. All of 'em," he said. "Of course, as a young fella of just 18 back then, it was a fun day is what it was. And very exciting. This day is exciting, too."

Construction on the new library began on June 13, 2013. The structure in built of more than 700 tons of steel, 28,000 blocks, 170,000 bricks, 950 truckloads of concrete, and contains more than 25 miles of fiber network cable. The building measures 119 feet from the first level to the highest point on the roof.

The new facility will be able to contain more than 250,000 books at full capacity, and also offers study spaces, classrooms, media labs, and serves as a "connector" between the upper and lower campuses, UVa President Teresa A. Sullivan said.

UVa-Wise Chancellor Donna Henry, triumphantly lifting aloft a giant pair of ceremonial ribbon cutting scissors, hailed "the beginning of a new era at the college," and was delighted Tuesday's ceremonies could also serve "as an opportunity to reflect on the college's early days."

Cannon Design of Arlington, Va., served as lead designer with local engineering/architectural firm Thompson & Litton Inc. providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing and civil design services. Quesenberry's Inc. of Big Stone Gap was the lead contractor on the project. The University of Virginia Office of Architect, UVa Facilities Planning and Construction, and Hill Studio P.C. were also involved.