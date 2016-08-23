D-B students taking more AP tests for college credit

BOE members likened that to the state paying this year for a second ACT test for students who took the ACT as juniors, on top of the junior test, for which the state also pays. The normal AP testing fee is $90, but some students get that cut to $15 and some to nothing. D-B Principal Chris Hampton said that the funding for the testing for students who can’t afford to pay comes from the state and/or ACT-generated funds, not local tax dollars.

Of the Class of 2016, 424 students took AP classes, took 808 exams and passed 576 of them. The number of exams has steadily increased in recent years. And 71 percent got a 3 or better on the exam, which means college credit at most colleges and universities. BOE member Susan Local said the system helps those who can’t afford the test, although Hampton said about 95 percent of students who take an AP course take the exam. He said some don’t because they know where they will go to college won’t accept the credit or they believe they are not truly prepared for the exam.

Hampton gave the board a report on the Class of 2016, which he said was 519 students, although 489 were scheduled to graduate in 2016 and the rest were supposed to be in the class of 2017 but graduated early.

Hampton said it is his understanding the ACT test is mandatory for students of the Class of 2018, although those with an individualized education plan or IEP can be exempted. He said 410 2016 graduates took the ACT, 47 more than the 2015 class. He said D-B consistently has almost 90 percent of students take the ACT. In addition, he said 33 percent are deemed college- and career-ready by the 2016 test results at D-B, compared to about 20 percent statewide. Science Hill jumped from 33 percent to 37 percent for 2016, according to Johnson City Director of Instruction and Communications Debra Bentley Tuesday. D-B bested Science Hill, which got an ACT composite of 22.2.

ACT data released publicly Wednesday indicated the Class of 2016 at D-B got a composite score of 22.4, which Hampton said compared with a 22.5 in 2015, although the state Department of Education listed D-B at 22.2 in 2015. He said that is the highest ACT score at D-B since 1994, when about a fourth as many students took the ACT.

The past D-B composite scores, Hampton told the board, were 22.1 in 2014, 22.2 in 2013, 21.9 in 2012 and 2011 in 21.8. The 22.4 puts D-B higher than Science Hill and Sullivan South, but results for University School in Johnson City, technically part of the Washington County school system, were not available Tuesday for comparison. Hampton said 45 students in the class scored 30 or higher on the ACT, 17 more than the class before it.

Hampton said the class received offers of $12 million in scholarships and grants and included eight National Merit Scholar semifinalists and six commended NMS students, as well as three semifinalists for the Presidential Scholars program and 70 who exceeded a 4.0 grade point average because of weighted grades given for rigorous classes. In addition, 114 graduated with distinction, 71 were AP scholars and one was the first-ever AP International Scholar. Also, 12 were AP National Scholars, two got a perfect ACT and 40 had ACT scores of 30 or more.

All told, the class earned 3,881 college hours: 2,102 from getting a 3 or more on a scale of 1 to 5 on AP exams, 954 from dual enrollment, 462 from articulated credit through career and technical courses and 363 in state dual enrollment.

He said the senior exit survey indicated nearly 100 percent of students intend to attend college but usually about 70 percent actually do. For the Class of 2015, he said about 68 percent started college, 39 percent in four-year schools and 29 percent in two-year, while 95 percent of four-year and 72 percent of two-year students make the transition to the second year. He also said the survey indicated dissatisfaction with counseling, which he said is a legitimate issue because each D-B counselor serves about 440 students.