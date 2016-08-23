Theresa Feliu, KCS instructional specialist, former Adams teacher, honored by Obama

Feliu, the third KCS employee to receive the award since its inception in 1983, up until this school year was a math teacher at Adams Elementary. On Monday, Obama named recipients of the award, with recipients representing 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories and the Department of Defense Education Activity schools.

Dwain Arnold, former Adams principal and present elementary supervisor for KCS, and retired teacher Karen Reed-Wright, now a KCS Board of Education member, have previously won the award.

“I just found out today,” Feliu said Monday. The 25-year educator was nominated by KCS math coordinator Pam Stidham in 2013 and in November of that year submitted a 50-minute video of a lesson from start to finish with no interruptions and a 10-page paper. In October 2015, she was one of seven Tennessee winners in grades K-6, with four from math and three from science. She also has served as a TNCore math coach, at the regional level as a math teacher leader and at the state level on Gov. Bill Haslam’s Tennessee math standards review team.

Feliu said she is proud and humbled to be chosen for the award, adding that she hasn’t decided what she’ll do with the prize money, which has no strings attached except for federal income taxes. She and the other educators will receive their awards at a ceremony in Washington on Sept. 8, and Feliu said her three days in D.C. will include professional development, listening to guest speakers at night and a tour of the White House.The award includes free transportation and hotel accommodations for Feliu and her husband, Mike.

According to a White House news release, the awards recognize outstanding K-12 science and mathematics teachers from across the country. The winners are selected by a panel of scientists, mathematicians and educators following an initial selection process at the state level. Each nomination year of the award alternates between teachers in the kindergarten through sixth-grade level and those teaching in grades 7-12. The recipients named Monday represent two nomination years, one of K-6 teachers, the other 7-12 classrooms.

Winners receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation to be used at their discretion and are invited to the awards ceremony, educational and celebratory events and visits with members of the Obama administration.

"The recipients of this award are integral to ensuring our students are equipped with critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are vital to our nation’s success,” Obama said in the news release. “As the United States continues to lead the way in the innovation that is shaping our future, these excellent teachers are preparing students from all corners of the country with the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics skills that help keep us on the cutting edge.”

For more information about Obama’s commitment to science, technology and innovation, go online to whitehouse.gov/the-press-office.

Feliu has a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Illinois State University and a master’s in counseling from East Tennessee State University. She is certified in grades 1-8. The other Tennessee winner in K-6 is Nichole Resmondo of Greshman Middle School in science, and in 7-12 the winners are Laura Carnall of Goodpasture Christian School in science and Mary Vaughan of Oak Ridge High School in math. For more information about recipients, go online to https://recognition.paemst.org.