Show appreciation and respect on Veterans Day

Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the first world war, and honors and thanks those who have served in our nation’s armed forces.

As we do so today, we also pay respect to our nation and its symbols — our flag and our national anthem. At least, most of us do.

Some of late have shown disrespect for the flag and national anthem. And they certainly have that right. Indeed, our veterans offered their lives to preserve that right and others, and too many of them gave up their lives to that noble cause.

In taking stock this Veterans Day, we all realize that America is far from perfect — no nation, no people, ever could be. We still suffer strife in America over a variety of issues. But we believe most would agree that even while our country has also made tremendous progress, particularly on racial and sexual issues, it is not only our right but our responsibility to point out and oppose injustice in any form and wherever we see it.

But disrespecting our nation, in any way, does not serve that purpose.

When we stand for the national anthem, when we put our hands over our hearts as the flag passes, we aren’t just respecting these symbols of America. We are doing much more. We are displaying our pride in being a citizen of the greatest nation on earth. We are demonstrating our support for the ideals that make it so.

And we are showing our respect and appreciation for those who served, and those who died in that service.

There are many ways to show concern about issues that trouble us including voicing our concerns at public meetings and in communications to our elected representatives. Taking a knee at a football game during the playing of the national anthem isn’t among them. Such an act disrespects our flag, our national anthem, and our country.

And, it disrespects our veterans.

Yes, it’s anyone’s right to show that disrespect. But because something is right doesn’t always make the action correct or proper.

America’s veterans do not deserve disrespect. To the contrary, they are to be saluted, not just on Veterans Day but every day. And we stand proud to do so tomorrow in thanking them for their sacrifices on our behalf.