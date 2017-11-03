Purchase a win-win for Crossgate and Kingsport

Santa Claus doesn’t arrive in Kingsport until Dec. 2 for the annual parade. But he’s already dropped off a gift.

It was touch and go for years, but at long last the deal to clean up Kingsport’s so-called Supermarket Row has been finalized in what should be a significant economic shot in the arm that will purportedly offer a nearly $50 million impact and create 400 jobs for the city.

A Georgia-based firm says it will construct Town Park Lofts, offering four stories of upscale rental units in what will be a significant catalyst for continuing downtown Kingsport revitalization that is perfectly timed, given the foundation already laid by reuse of the Press Building, the Food City mall, the carousel, the farmers market, Centennial Park and the Church Circle rebuilding, among other initiatives.

Downtown has come a long way over the past decade and remains a major focus of the One Kingsport effort to develop a road map for the city to achieve the vision of being the premier destination community in Northeast Tennessee.

A major boost in those efforts will come from Town Park Lofts. Stretching a city block, developers say the structure will offer modern, upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments with varying floor plans and square footage including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, secure access, WiFi, and designer kitchens with granite countertops.

As well, some 8,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space will be included, and as the apartments fill up, demand will be created for more services in the downtown area. And there should be no problem finding renters. The project responds to an identified need for upscale housing as a goal set five years ago to locate it in close proximity to shops, restaurants and offices.

This deal has been underway since 2012, and despite many obstacles, has finally been realized. Congratulations to all locally involved who worked hard to nail it down.

And congratulations to developer Crossgate Partners LLC of Suwanee, Ga. They made a good choice in deciding to come to Kingsport.