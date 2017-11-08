What’s up, butternut? Squash is key to winter warm-up foods

Gardens are struggling to produce a few more tomatoes, some greens and late cabbage. But let’s face it, summer produce is saying goodbye at most of the farmers markets, and the sturdy and versatile winter squash are making an entrance — ready to sidle into our fall and winter pantries. The beauty about these fall harvested squash is that they can be stored and used to create some pretty amazing “winter warm-up foods” throughout the chilly days ahead.

Don’t ignore these bountiful blessings! From spaghetti to acorn and turban to delicata — there are so many varieties that you could try one a week for two months and not exhaust the list. According to local growers and grocers, the two big sellers in November are pumpkin and butternut. Because I wrote about the culinary prowess of the pumpkin last year, I decided that I would expound on the capability of butternut this year.

This versatile pear-shaped beauty is perfect for soups, stews, roasting or baking. Compared to other winter squash, it has very few seeds, and although it has a tough skin, it is a bit easier to peel than its relatives.

The vivid orange color will brighten up your plate during the winter months, and the taste will certainly perk up your palate when Old Man Winter arrives. Besides the sweet, flavorful taste, you may ask what else is so great about the lusty butternut. Well, to start, it is low in fat and calories and is full of vitamins such as A, B6, C and E — not to mention minerals such as magnesium and potassium. Good for your constitution and immune system!

It can be a daunting experience which involves muscle power to take off the outer covering of the butternut. But don’t be perplexed. There are different ways to skin the squash, so to speak. Purists would say cut off the stem and bottom ends and slice the butternut in half. Then use a paring knife or vegetable peeler to take off the skin.

Me? I don’t want to wrestle with that tough outer layer or risk cutting my fingers off trying to get the knife through the squash. So I use the microwave method to soften up the big boy. Simply take a sharp knife and cut slits through the skin, slice off the top and bottom of the squash, and put it in the microwave for four to five minutes. Let it cool and then use a peeler or knife to take the skin off. Cut the squash in half and scoop out the seeds and pulpy insides. Voila, you are ready to cut it into whatever shapes you desire.

I have watched culinary students, both young and old, struggle to remove skin the traditional way, and it always amazed me how much of the inside was lost. So go for the microwave first. If you are very lucky, you can find a grocery store that sells the cut-up butternut in the produce department. This will save time and headaches, for sure.

For the upcoming fall and Thanksgiving celebrations, you might like to change up your menu a bit and include some of these recipes or experiment a bit using butternut in stews or casseroles. One of my favorite ways to enjoy the taste is to simply brush some chunks with olive oil, sprinkle on some seasoning, and roast in a 425 degree oven.

If you are ever around the Hendersonville area, it is worth a stop to find GoodFood4AnyMood food truck simply to try Bill Komaraick’s butternut squash soup. On Cooking Along The Crooked Road’s recent Food and Wine Excursion to Greenville, we stopped at Saint Paul Mountain Vineyard and enjoyed a wonderful lunch with Bill. His flavorful soup was given a 10 by our group. The following is his recipe. Please note that I started off with 3 cups of stock but added another cup at the end to make the soup a bit thinner.

Chef Bill Komaraick’s Butternut Squash Soup

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1/2 cup diced onion

3/4 cup diced carrots

4 cups peeled and cubed butternut squash

1/2 habanero pepper

3 cups vegetable or chicken stock (I ended up thinning with more stock)

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Ground nutmeg to taste

1/2 cup heavy cream

Heat the oil and melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir the onion and pepper in the butter and oil until tender. Mix the carrots and squash into the pot. Pour in vegetable stock, and season with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until vegetables are tender. In a blender or food processor, puree the soup mixture until smooth. Return to the pot and stir in the heavy cream. Heat through, but do not boil. Serve warm with a dash of nutmeg. Serves about 4

After loading up on turkey, dressing and mashed potatoes, something about a salad during the holiday times just rings true. Offer up a green salad with roasted butternut squash and you will receive rave reviews.

Winter Butternut Squash Salad

1 medium sized butternut, peeled and cubed into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup toasted pecans

3 cups mixed baby greens

1/4 cup dried cranberries

½ cup cooked bacon pieces (optional)

2 Tbsp. minced green onions

½ cup crumbled goat cheese

Dressing:

¾ cup apple juice

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

½ cup olive oil

Toss diced butternut in about 2 Tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes. Toast pecans in a skillet with a tablespoon of brown sugar and a bit of olive oil, stirring so they won’t burn. Heat apple cider vinegar and apple juice for about five to six minutes on medium heat. This will reduce to smaller amount. Take off heat and whisk in mustard, ½ cup good olive oil, salt and pepper.

Through the years, I have tried many different pumpkin cheesecake recipes. Our bakery made a pumpkin-praline cheesecake for Thanksgiving which was out of this world. I decided to experiment by substituting butternut for the pumpkin and combining some ideas from several recipes. I came up with what I think is a delicious, light cheesecake that is perfect for holiday feasts. Plus, how often do you get to enjoy a dessert loaded with vitamins and minerals?

Butternut Squash Cheesecake

Preheat oven to 325 degrees

Crust:

4 oz. gingersnaps, broken into pieces

4 oz. chocolate graham crackers, broken into pieces

4 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/8 tsp. ground sea salt

½ cup Heath Bar Brickle Bits (this is the inside part of Heath Bar without the chocolate which is sold in grocery baking sections)

Process gingersnaps and graham crackers in food processor until fine crumbs. Add melted butter and salt and process until moistened throughout. Press into bottom and sides of 9-inch springform pan that has been sprayed lightly with baking spray. Sprinkle brickle bits evenly over top of prepared crust.

Filling:

15 oz. whole milk Ricotta cheese.

16 oz. cream cheese, softened

¾ cup pure maple syrup

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice blend

½ tsp. ground ginger

3 eggs plus 1 yolk

2 cups cooked and pureed butternut squash

¼ tsp ground sea salt (or less if desired)

Beat together ricotta and softened cream cheese until smooth. Add maple syrup, vanilla, spices and blend until smooth. Add eggs and yolk, slowly beating into cheese mixture. Beat in butternut squash puree until mixture is smooth. Pour cheesecake filling into the crust and place on baking sheet. Bake about 1½ to 1¾ hours or until cheesecake is set. Put on cooling rack until complete room temperature. Refrigerate for at least eight hours or overnight. Before serving cover top with whipped cream, sprinkle with ¼ cup of Brickle Bits and 2 Tbsp. of small crystalized ginger pieces.

Jennifer King Ferreira grew up in Kingsport, where she received her first cooking experiences from her grandmother, Genevieve Shivell. She is the past owner of the Abingdon General Store and Plum Alley Eatery, a gourmet store and restaurant in Abingdon, Va., and serves as marketing and public relations specialist for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and the Cooking Along the Crooked Road Culinary Program.