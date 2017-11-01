Can you eat low carb and still have biscuits? Yes!

My mother and I always joked that I only cooked “fancy” food and not any of the “country” things that she cooked. One thing that I wish I had learned from my mother was how to make biscuits! In my family we either had biscuits or cornbread with every meal.

My favorite was my mother’s biscuits. I tried. I really tried. But I could never master the art of biscuit making. Her way of teaching was “do it until it looks right.” I’m a recipe kind of girl. I was very thankful for the biscuits in the freezer aisle of the grocery store.

When I changed my diet and stopped eating white flour, that meant no more biscuits. Well at least that’s what I thought until I stumbled upon this recipe. There are only a few ingredients, and even a biscuit-challenged cook like me can easily have hot biscuits in no time at all.

These are delicious alone straight out of the oven or make great breakfast sandwiches with a little sausage and egg in the middle. Low carb no longer means no bread!

Low Carb Biscuits

Courtesy of Eddy Bowen

1½ cups almond flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 eggs

1/3 cup sour cream

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/3 cup shredded cheese (optional)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

To make, combine the almond flour, salt, baking powder and garlic powder in a medium bowl. In a second bowl whisk together the eggs, sour cream and melted butter until thoroughly combined. Next add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir together. Finally fold in the cheese and drop by the spoonful into a pan which has been sprayed with nonstick spray. These biscuits will spread, so you will want to use a pan with sides such as a biscuit pan, brownie bar pan or muffin pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

Donna Commander of Piney Flats is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.