Andouille sausage spices up BBQ bean recipe

I first made the newly found recipe as directed but changed and tweaked it to fit our taste buds. The second time I made it, I chose spicy andouille sausage rather than kielbasa. That certainly added a wow factor!

I absolutely love black beans in chili and baked beans, but you need to thoroughly wash and drain them before mixing. The dark bean juice in the can is not desirable for most recipes.

Kidney beans are a very popular legume because of their taste, texture and flavor. They are dark red in color and are kidney shaped. Kidney beans also have several disease-fighting antioxidants that promote a healthy and strong immune system. However, I just don’t like them alone as a side dish. To make kidney beans more palatable, I suggest a good recipe for some Louisiana Creole red beans and rice.

For this slow cooker barbecue bean recipe, just rinse them thoroughly to remove the thick, salty liquid. However, I don’t rinse and drain the Northern beans. I find the Northern bean juice from the can adds a delicious thickness to the beans.

Finally, I prefer the bacon to be only slightly cooked before adding to the mixture so that the grease of the bacon will incorporate into the beans as they cook all day. Enjoy!

Slow Cooker BBQ Beans

Ingredients:

2 lbs. of kielbasa, sliced, or spicy andouille sausage (according to taste)

½ lb. bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces and only slightly sautéed

1 onion, chopped

2/3 cup barbecue sauce (50 percent K.C. Masterpiece and 50 percent Sweet Baby Ray’s)

3/4 cup ketchup

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. mustard

1 tsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2¼ cups chicken broth

½ cup maple syrup (real if possible)

¼ cup molasses

¼ cup brown sugar

Dash of hot sauce

(2) 15 oz. cans of black beans, thoroughly rinsed and drained

(1) 15 oz. can of kidney beans, thoroughly rinsed and drained

(3) 15 o.z cans of great Northern beans, not drained

Mix all of the ingredients in a slow cooker except for the kielbasa/sausage. Place the kielbasa on top and cover. Cook on low for seven hours, stirring before serving.

Mount Carmel’s Angelia Hensley is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.