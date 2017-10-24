Mama’s House: Raising the bar for better quality food

Just 14 months in, their efforts were recognized when Mama's House earned the 2017 Kingsport Times-News Reader’s Choice Award.

“We’re really proud of that,” said Mike, who attributes this recognition to unparalleled service, great quality food, homemade recipes and the option of healthier, well-rounded meals.

While all-you-can-eat buffets are often stereotyped as a haven of unhealthy food, the Vaughns are changing that with more made-from-scratch recipes than ever before at Mama's House. To name a few: hand-breaded shrimp on Fridays, premium roast beef, charcoal grilled burgers (every other Saturday), homemade BBQ sauce with the upgraded pork rub and ribs every Monday and Saturday (after 4 p.m.) and made-from-scratch cakes from Miss Shirley (25+ years) and new and improved mashed potatoes and mac-n-cheese! “When we took over, many guests were asking for more flavor in our recipes so we listened and the compliments are being well-received!” said Mike.

“Mom and Dad need to know that their kids can eat healthy meals and still have fun at the ice cream machine,” Mike said.

And family is certainly important at Mama's House Buffet.

The homemade spaghetti sauce recipe came from Mike’s Italian great-grandmother, while the biscuit gravy came from watching his country grandma cook. Even customers like Millie Sue Hawk said she judges how good a restaurant is by their mashed potatoes. “The homemade mashed potatoes are wonderful and the sweet potato casserole is as good as dessert,” she said.

Mike said another thing that sets Mama’s House Buffet apart is the smaller buffet line.

“We don’t have 150 items, which allows us to concentrate on quality,” he said. He also cited the reasonable price as another advantage.

“I don’t know how you can beat the value of this restaurant,” said Mike. “We have dined in many local restaurants and we always come back to the speed of service as well as flavor and our price point here at Mama's House. I recently bought a sub, chips and a drink nearby and it was over $12. You can spend that at Mama's House, have dessert and that is even including a gratuity."

Angela often walks around greeting customers and reminiscing with old family friends, while you will find Mike spending the majority of his time in the kitchen assisting and teaching the staff.

“We have a great staff that enjoys making our great food. They are fun to work with,” said Mike.

Mike has been in the restaurant business over 40 years, gaining much of his experience and expertise from Houston's Restaurants, a nationally-acclaimed company with its roots starting in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, Mike was part owner of 131 Main based in Charlotte, North Carolina, which during Mike's tenure as chief operating officer was recognized as "best overall restaurant" in Charlotte.

Angela’s family has been in the Stuffle Heights community since the late 1800s. Although she left home as a teenager due to her dad’s overseas employment, Angela is glad to get back to her roots. She and Mike even live on the family farm in a historic log home. Mike said he loves the beauty and history of this area, and is impressed with its people.

“The people in this area are good, God-fearing people, honest and hard-working; just great people to be around,” he said.

Mama’s House Buffet is located at 2608 N John B Dennis Highway in Kingsport. Mike and Angela encourage readers to take advantage of the special coupons that will be running weekly from now through December inside Sunday Stories in the Kingsport Times-News, offering a half-price meal with the purchase of another meal.

“This deal is too good to pass up,” said Mike, “and remember, you never pay extra for your drink at Mama's House!!”

“Y’all come and let Mama’s House do the cookin’!”