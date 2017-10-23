Rogersville's free Thanksgiving dinner needs volunteers, donations

It’s been 14 years since Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte started the first People Loving People free Thanksgiving dinner. During that time they’ve seen the event grow from serving a few hundred people to more than 3,000.

That’s why they’re putting the call out early for volunteers, as well as contributions, cooks and food contributors.

The event was created to serve folks who didn’t have the means or the ability to prepare a traditional home-cooked Thanksgiving meal for themselves or who otherwise might not have anyone to share the holiday with.

An unforeseen benefit was the personally enriching experience that volunteers take away from the event.

“A lot of times we have we have entire families volunteering together, parents and children, and it gives the kids an opportunity to see another aspect of life and maybe gain more appreciation for what they have,” Jones said. “They’ve told me afterwards that it was a very rewarding experience and they felt more blessed than the people they were serving.”

The traditional Thanksgiving dinner consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing and gravy, green beans, corn, rolls, cranberry sauce and a dessert.

The dinner will be prepared and served at the Joseph Rogers Primary School in Rogersville under the direction of head chef Russ Williamson. Preparation again this year will be handled by volunteer teams and primarily by the Sullivan Baptist Disaster Relief Kitchen, which is supervised by Jim Ramey. Preparation begins on Tuesday and ends on Friday of Thanksgiving week.

Another opportunity to help out in this event is by preparing desserts to be served with the meals. Also, cornbread, biscuits and white bread that is a few days old are needed for the dressing recipe.

“We specifically need volunteers at the end of the day to help us clean the kitchen and cafeteria area,” Jones said. "We would greatly welcome a church or civic group stepping up and taking this chore over for us. We will need a lot of folks to help deliver the meals, serve in the dining hall and numerous other jobs. We will put you to work, and trust me, you will be blessed. Last year we utilized well over 400 people in various jobs, and we will need them again, if not more, this year.”

Volunteers are needed to work in all areas of the event, and anyone wishing to volunteer can come to one of the organizational meetings or call Cary Lewis Barton at (423) 345-3743. The first organizational meeting has been scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital cafeteria.

Jones noted that the dinner relies solely on contributions from individuals, families, businesses, companies and any other sources to fund the event.

Donations can be sent to Four Square Inc., c/o People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. All donations are used strictly to purchase food for the dinner.

A meal is served at the Joseph Rogers Primary cafeteria 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, but most recipients receive a delivery.

"The dinner will be served to anyone who needs it," Jones said. “We want everyone who needs a meal or needs some company to join us on Thanksgiving Day. No one needs to be alone or not have a meal on this special holiday. We hope to be able to deliver meals to those who cannot come to the meal, and we can arrange transportation to and from the meal for those who need that. We give God all the glory for this wonderful day.”

For more information, visit www.foursquareinc.org and click on the Thanksgiving link.

'God provides' for another record-breaking PLP Thanksgiving dinner (2016)

Volunteers serve record number of meals at Rogersville's free Thanksgiving dinner (2015)