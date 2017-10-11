Sometimes the story behind a recipe is just as sweet

Last week I decided it was way past time to dig out my favorite fall recipe for pumpkin bread. I make this recipe multiple times in the fall. I love the fact that it makes two loaves because I love having an extra loaf to share with family and friends.

My family really loves this bread. My daughter Emma has baked many loaves to share with her college classmates. During her sophomore year of her undergraduate studies with Pepperdine University at their house in London, England, this recipe was especially coveted. The students decided to hold an impromptu baking contest, so Emma chose to make this pumpkin bread recipe. The bread was a hit, and Emma won the contest.

I got this particular recipe years ago from a church friend named Gail Tritapoe. Gail and her family have since moved to Kentucky, but we enjoy keeping up with each other on Facebook. I asked Gail where she got the recipe, and I was thrilled to find out that the recipe has a great story behind it.

Gail got the recipe from a neighbor in Rock Springs named Melanie Sheppard, who had found the recipe in a church cookbook. Melanie’s son Matthew, like many young children, loved to sell cookies and lemonade in the neighborhood. Though the cookies and lemonade stand started very small, within a few years it grew tremendously.

At the end of the summer, Matthew would start advertising the dates of the upcoming sale in the neighborhood newspaper boxes. Two weekends a month during September, October and November, Matthew would sell pumpkin bread, sourdough bread, caramel corn, lemonade, etc.

All of the money from the sale of the items went toward Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization that provides physical and spiritual aid to people around the world. Though Samaritan’s Purse is best known for sending shoe boxes of Christmas gifts around the world with Operation Christmas Child, the agency does so much more.

When the Sheppards received their Samaritan’s Purse gift catalog, Matthew looked through it to decide what gifts he would be able to give with the money he earned. He chose among gifts such as hot meals for a child, loving care for an orphan, and care for mothers and infants. It is amazing to think of all of the good that was done in the world through unselfish gifts such as these.

Even more interesting is the fact that Emma and Matthew went to school together. When our family first moved to Kingsport from Atlanta in 1998, we lived in Colonial Heights. Emma attended Miller Perry Elementary School and then attended Colonial Heights Middle School with Matthew. They were only in school together one year because we soon moved to Preston Forest after Emma and Matthew’s sixth grade year.

I am thankful to Emma, Gail, Melanie and Matthew for allowing me to share the stories behind this recipe. So now that you know the stories behind the recipe, I hope you enjoy it just a little more!

Pumpkin Bread

3½ cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1½ teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

3 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 cup oil

2/3 cup water

15-ounce can pumpkin

Mix all ingredients together well in large bowl. Pour into 2 greased loaf pans. Bake 40-50 minutes at 350 degrees until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

While the loaves are still hot, spread 2 tablespoons of real butter (don’t skimp on this by using margarine) over the loaves. Sprinkle with a mixture of 2 tablespoons of sugar and ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. This bread is even more delicious warm with a little extra butter.

Kingsport’s Angie Hyche is a community columnist for the Kingsport Times-News.