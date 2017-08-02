Elevate your tailgate with these Bloody Marys

Tailgate season approacheth (I like that word because it sounds so Shakespearean). He penned, “I drink to the general joy of the whole table.” Go William!

Whether you choose to imbibe during festive gatherings or not shouldn’t limit your appreciation of refreshing beverages while enjoying the company of good friends. I absolutely love a good Bloody Mary, and a basic recipe for this lovely potion can be a backdrop for lots of creative entertaining ideas, or just help with a hangover. I’m sure some smart folks did a study on this but I’d rather drink one than read about it.

While many iconic cocktails stake their claim inside a realm of normalcy, the Bloody Mary is out there waving its freak flag somewhere between white tablecloth brunches and gameday parking lots. They are just plain fun! The trend now has become topping them with lots of skewered foodie favorites that far surpass the term “garnish” and make the concoction a meal in a glass. This is an especially great time of year to try adding a few new things in your glass because the farmers market is full of beautiful vegetables, both fresh and preserved.

So here’s my take on a loaded Bloody Mary. The alcohol is completely optional, and you can add extra tomato juice to help spread the love.

Basic Bloody Mary

1 1/2 ounces vodka

1 tsp. prepared horseradish

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 dashes Tabasco or Crystal Hot Sauce

1 cup tomato juice

Garnish for the rim: Creole seasoning, freshly ground black pepper and coarse salt

Now for some fun stuff you might want to add:

Shrimp (peeled, deveined, cooked)

Crispy bacon strips

Dill pickle spears

Pickled okra

Pickled baby corn

Calvestrano olives

Celery (trimmed)

Cucumbers (sliced in half moons)

Lime and lemon wedges

Fried green beans (if serving right away)

Lots of toothpicks and wooden skewers

Pretty glasses that can hold their weight

The recipe for the cocktail is intended for one serving, so be prepared with beverage ingredients, mixing utensils, ice, and the amount of garnishes that accommodate the number of guests you will be serving. Feel free to adjust the spice level or use a mixer (we like Zing Zang). It’s also fun to let everyone assemble their own. Cheers!

