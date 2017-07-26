What's cooking? (July 26)

“What's Cooking?” features classes and other culinary events happening in and around the Tri-Cities. To share an event for the calendar, email it to food@timesnews.net.

Give your refrigerator a makeover

KINGSPORT — “Refrigerator Makeover: What to Stock and What to Skip,” taught by registered dietitian Crystal West, will be offered July 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Fort Henry Mall near JCPenney. The class is free. To pre-register or for more information, call (844) 488-7827.

SVHEC offers chicken cooking class July 31

ABINGDON — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will offer “Parts is Parts: The Ultimate Chicken Class” with Mellow Mushroom’s Matt Shy on July 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the SVHEC kitchen. Students will learn the best ways to cook whole chickens, wings, thighs and kabobs on the grill as well as learn how to make chicken stock from scratch for use in soups and other recipes. Shy will share tips and techniques as well as some of his favorite recipes for grilled chicken salad, sauces, deviled eggs and special sides. White Sangria will be an added treat. Cost is $45; the class is limited to 20 people. Register online at www.swcenter.edu/cooking. For more information, email jferreira@swcenter.edu.

Class to cover health benefits of watermelon

KINGSPORT — In honor of National Watermelon Day, a class on the health benefits of the sweet, juicy fruit will be held Aug. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Fort Henry Mall near JCPenney. Registered Dietitian Crystal West will demonstrate tasty ways to incorporate watermelon into your summer dishes. Samples will be provided. To pre-register or for more information, call (844) 488-7827.

Scoop Fest returns to Jonesborough Aug. 5

JONESBOROUGH — The Jonesborough Area Merchants and Services Association’s annual Scoop Fest will return to Tennessee’s oldest town Aug. 5 from 4 to 8 p.m., with samplings of more than 50 ice cream flavors available at shops and eateries along Main Street. The event will also feature face painting, hands-on arts and crafts courtesy of the McKinney Center and Heritage Alliance, a book drive and book give-away, and more. New this year is the Extreme Sundae Eating Contest, which begins at 7 p.m. in front of the courthouse. Registration begins at 6:45 p.m. The day will end with candy bingo starting at 8 in front of The Lollipop shop, and the last Movies on Main screening at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available in increments of 15 for $10. Each tasting will require one ticket. Advance purchase is suggested; call (423) 753-1010.

Homegrown Tomato Fest Aug. 12 in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — The Southern Appalachian Plant Society and Downtown Kingsport Association’s 13th Annual Homegrown Tomato Fest is set for Aug. 12 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event includes tomato and salsa contests, free tomato tastings and refreshments, cooking demonstrations, tomato-growing advice and recipes, activities for kids and more. Admission is free and there are no entry fees. Entry forms for the contests are available on the SAPS website, www.saps.us, or may be picked up at the Downtown Kingsport Association as well as at the event. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 9 a.m. for all contests, and winners will be announced after 10 a.m. Call Dennis Marshall at (423) 288-3675 or email him at dmarshall@chartertn.net for more information.

Learn about healthy eating from the ground up

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will offer ways to incorporate plant-based foods into your family’s diet during a class titled “Healthy Eating, From the Ground Up,” to be held Aug. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Fort Henry Mall near JCPenney. Samples will be provided. Call (844) 488-7827 to register or for more information.

Matt Shy to teach class on cooking with tomatoes

ABINGDON — Matt Shy from the Mellow Mushroom will teach “That’s One Saucy Tomato Class” Aug. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Students will prepare a special pasta dish, spicy gazpacho and hot tomato soup as well as appetizers and even tomato ice cream using fresh garden tomatoes. They will also learn how to peel and roast tomatoes in large batches for making salsas and sauces. Cost is $35; the class can accommodate a maximum of 16 students. Register online at www.swcenter.edu/cooking. For more information, email jferreira@swcenter.edu.

Why food comforts focus of Aug. 29 class

KINGSPORT — Why food comforts us and how the media influences your health are the focus of the first in a four-week series of classes titled “Pathweighs to Health.” Registered dietitians Crystal West and Jennifer Banks will teach the class, to be held Aug. 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Fort Henry Mall near JCPenney. Samples will be provided. The class is free but pre-registration is required by calling (844) 488-7827.