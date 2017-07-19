Cheese, please! Sprinkling of Parmesan takes plain corn on the cob over the top

And if you’re looking for an easy way to prepare corn on the cob for a crowd, try cooler corn. Shuck and silk the corn, place in an ice chest, cover with boiling water, close the lid and let it sit for about 30 minutes. You can drain the water and leave the cooked corn in the ice chest. It will stay warm for an hour or two.

Cheese on the Cob

Courtesy of Paula Deen

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

5 ears corn, husks and silks removed

Chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Prepare grill. Spread a thick layer of mayonnaise on corn and dust with cheese, chili powder, salt and pepper. Wrap corn in tin foil and place on hot grill. Turn occasionally and cook for about 20 minutes.

