Donna Commander

Cheese, please! Sprinkling of Parmesan takes plain corn on the cob over the top

By Donna Commander, Community Contributor • Today at 10:30 AM

It’s summertime! One of my favorite things about summer is the abundance of fresh vegetables — and corn is at the top of the list. Corn on the cob, creamed corn, corn salads, corn casseroles … so many options! I am a Southern girl and thought it couldn’t get much better than fresh corn on the cob slathered in butter. But I was wrong! Try slathering it with mayonnaise and adding Parmesan cheese. Corn on the cob perfection! Even people who do not care for mayonnaise love it. The recipe is very simple: Slather mayonnaise on the corn with a pastry brush, season with whatever you like (we like salt, pepper, cayenne, Nature’s Seasons and sriracha chili sauce), sprinkle with fresh grated Parmesan, bundle in foil and grill or bake. Enjoy!

And if you’re looking for an easy way to prepare corn on the cob for a crowd, try cooler corn. Shuck and silk the corn, place in an ice chest, cover with boiling water, close the lid and let it sit for about 30 minutes. You can drain the water and leave the cooked corn in the ice chest. It will stay warm for an hour or two.

Cheese on the Cob

Courtesy of Paula Deen

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

5 ears corn, husks and silks removed

Chili powder

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Prepare grill. Spread a thick layer of mayonnaise on corn and dust with cheese, chili powder, salt and pepper. Wrap corn in tin foil and place on hot grill. Turn occasionally and cook for about 20 minutes.

Donna Commander of Piney Flats is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.

