What's cooking? (July 12)

SVHEC adds youth cake decorating class

ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will offer a new youth cake decorating class, taught by Nancy Goolsby of Nancy’s Fancy’s, on July 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Kids ages 9-13 will learn basic cake decorating techniques such as crumb-coating, icing and piping; basic cake terminology; and how to color icing and fill a piping bag properly. Students will bake and decorate their own cupcakes and take home their own decorated 6-inch cake. Cost is $35; all supplies are included. Register online at www.swcenter.edu/cooking or email Jennifer Ferreira at jferreira@swcenter.edu for more information.

Class offers nutrition support for cancer treatment

KINGSPORT — Learn about the ingredients for a healthy eating plan to help in your fight against cancer during “Nutrition Support for Cancer Treatment and Beyond,” a free class being offered July 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. The class will be taught by oncology dietitian Morgan Anderson. Pre-register by calling (844) 488-7827.

Healthy up your favorite summer desserts

KINGSPORT — Commercially produced ice creams are often loaded with added sugar. Registered dietitian Crystal West will demonstrate how to make a healthier version at home — and how to “doctor up” many other summertime dessert recipes — during a class July 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Recipes and samples will be provided. Pre-register for the free class by calling (844) 488-7827.

‘Grown & Gathered’ benefit July 23

JOHNSON CITY — The Downtown Johnson City Foundation will host a “Grown & Gathered” farm-to-table benefit dinner July 23 at Founders Park. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and starters in the amphitheater and continue with dinner in the Pavilion. Jamie Dove and Elise Clair and their team from The Main Street Pizza Company and River Creek Farm will prepare the meal, which will feature the bounty from 30 local farms and producers. Portions of the dinner will be Brazilian-inspired and served rodizio style. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite or by visiting the Washington County Economic Development Council offices at 300 E. Main St., Suite 406, Johnson City. Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the Landmark Sign downtown. Visit the event page on www.downtownjc.com for more information.

Give your refrigerator a makeover

KINGSPORT — “Refrigerator Makeover: What to Stock and What to Skip,” taught by registered dietitian Crystal West, will be offered July 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. The class is free. To pre-register or for more information, call (844) 488-7827.

SVHEC offers chicken cooking class July 31

ABINGDON — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will offer “Parts is Parts: The Ultimate Chicken Class” with Mellow Mushroom’s Matt Shy on July 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the SVHEC kitchen. Students will learn the best ways to cook whole chickens, wings, thighs and kabobs on the grill as well as learn how to make chicken stock from scratch for use in soups and other recipes. Shy will share tips and techniques as well as some of his favorite recipes for grilled chicken salad, sauces, deviled eggs and special sides. White Sangria will be an added treat. Cost is $45; the class is limited to 20 people. Register online at www.swcenter.edu/cooking. For more information, email jferreira@swcenter.edu.

Matt Shy to teach class on cooking with tomatoes

ABINGDON — Matt Shy from the Mellow Mushroom will teach “That’s One Saucy Tomato Class” Aug. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Students will prepare a special pasta dish, spicy gazpacho and hot tomato soup as well as appetizers and even tomato ice cream using fresh garden tomatoes. They will also learn how to peel and roast tomatoes in large batches for making salsas and sauces. Cost is $35; the class can accommodate a maximum of 16 students. Register online at www.swcenter.edu/cooking. For more information, email jferreira@swcenter.edu.