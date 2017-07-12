Tater tot casserole a reminder of simple summers outside

When I was growing up, I was blessed to live in a neighborhood filled with good friends. We would head out on bicycles as soon as we woke up, and we knew to check in periodically throughout the day and be home before dark. Many times, our front yard would be filled with bicycles, scooters, roller skates, and an abundance of kids playing. Yeah, I’ve reached that age where I can honestly say we simply played outside all day every day. We came in for food, though — refer to paragraph 1 for those instructions!

My two sons were blessed to live on a cul-de-sac which was very similar to my childhood neighborhood. Most of the houses on the street were filled with families with children. Everyone entering the street knew to slow down as there would be multitudes of bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and kids playing in the road, always under the careful eyes of the neighborhood moms. Many times there would be neighborhood cookouts, potluck suppers, or simply a bologna sandwich because it was too great of a day to stop and worry about cooking. A wonderful friend on the street had a great recipe for a tater tot casserole that was simple to make, easy to clean up, and satisfied everyone. With her beautiful, giving heart, she would call in her kids for dinner, and many times that would include my two boys to dine with them. Here is my updated version of this casserole that will only require one bowl and one cast-iron skillet or large pan. Throw it in the oven and get back outside to play!

Tater Tot Casserole

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 bag frozen tater tots

1 (15 ounce) can black beans

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

1/2 red pepper, chopped

1/2 green pepper, chopped

1/2 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups Colby-Jack cheese

1/2 cup ketchup

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 Tbsp. mustard

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

2. In a large iron skillet or pan, brown the ground beef until cooked thoroughly and crumbled. Drain completely and set to the side.

3. In a teaspoon of olive oil in the same pan from step 2, sauté the peppers and onions until translucent. Add the minced garlic and continue sautéing for another minute.

4. In a medium-size bowl, mix together all the other ingredients except for the cheese and tater tots.

5. Return the meat to the pan containing the peppers, onions, and garlic. Combine with the mixture in the bowl as well as the black beans and cook over low heat for 2-3 minutes.

6. Top the meat mixture with 2 cups of cheese.

7. Finally, top the cheese with as many tater tots as possible without over-crowding.

8. Bake for 30 minutes until the tater tots are crispy and brown.

Enjoy your summer by going outside!

Mount Carmel’s Angelia Hensley is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.