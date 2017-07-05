Get kids cooking in the kitchen

With all the kid chef programs that are popping up on television, our children are much more aware of food than you might think. After two weeks of cooking with teens and preteens at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center cooking camps, I have proof of this fact! On the first day of both camps, we asked how many had cooked before, and almost every hand shot up. We asked how many participated regularly in cooking at home and about two-thirds of the hands went up. Now, you are probably saying, “ yeah, sure…what kind of cooking is that? Making a peanut butter sandwich or putting ranch dressing in a cup to dip their veggies in?” No, actually we found that most, even the youngest in the camps, had scrambled eggs, many had helped make salads and spaghetti, and even more loved to help cook on the grill.

One 17-year-old had already worked in a restaurant and is looking forward to attending a culinary program after graduation. Now, compared to when we first began our cooking camps six years ago, there seems to be a huge change in “food knowledge.” I suppose this upsurge in “young foodies” can be attributed to many things: television cooking programs; more information about healthy eating habits and unusual foods; and family members who take an interest in what is being prepared. The kid chef programs appeal to our youth because they look like fun and they are competitive and creative.

These last two weeks I have heard even the youngest discussing “Chopped Junior,” “Kids Baking Championship” and “MasterChef Jr.” We decided to let the creative juices flow by having our teens do a Jr. Iron Chef with groups competing for the best tomato sauce! They loved it and begged for more! We instructed the younger groups to create their own veggie platters. The end results included owls, flowers, a smiley face and even a rainbow trout… all just waiting to be dipped into ranch dressing.

Now, before I get ahead of myself and start comparing our children to budding young chefs, let me point out that these young minds are constantly absorbing, so parents should remember that when you are shopping this summer…take them along with you! Visit the farmers markets and produce stands. Show them how to pick out a ripe cantaloupe or watermelon; how to read expiration dates on dairy and meats; and how to read labels. Remove most of the processed foods from your cabinets and refrigerators and let them help plan and cook some meals with you! Instead of stopping for fast food on the way to the pool or playground, let your kids pack something special for a picnic. When you are in the kitchen with your kids, my motto is to remember the four E’s: Encourage, Excite, Educate and Enjoy! Tons of great ideas for age-appropriate recipes are available online. One of my favorite places to find them is Pinterest.

I have picked out four simple recipes to get you started. The first two are from our Kids in the Kitchen Camp (for ages 8-11) and the last two are from our Sizzlin’ in the Kitchen Teen Camp (for ages 12-17). Your kids won’t be the only ones who love these! You may even like to use them for your next adult get together!

Old-Fashioned Cowboy/Cowgirl Bean Dip with Corn Chips

From Kids in the Kitchen Camp

1 (14-ounce) can black beans

1 (14-ounce) can red kidney beans

1 cup corn from cob (great way to use leftover cooked corn)

1 fresh avocado

1 large really ripe tomato

Mash all ingredients together with a potato masher or if you have plastic gloves, go on and dig in with your hands to get it really mashed. The mixer blade on a food processor works, too, but you want to leave the ingredients chunky and hey, hands are more fun!

Spread a bag of corn chips on a baking tray and heat for about 8 minutes in a 300-degree oven.

Add your favorite Southwestern seasonings to your bean dip (suggestions: taco seasoning or chili powder, cumin, salt, pepper) and stir.

Put warm corn chips in a bowl or on flat serving tray and top with dip, spreading over chips. Top with cheese if you wish.

Berry, Berry Yogurt Pops

Kids in the Kitchen Camp

2 cups Greek vanilla yogurt

2 Tbsp. honey

2 cups frozen berries such as blueberries, raspberries or a mix (peaches are great, too)

2 Tbsp. lime juice

Mix together yogurt and honey with lime juice. Fold in the frozen berries quickly. Put mix into your favorite Popsicle molds and freeze solid. These are ready to eat for quick snacks or healthy desserts!

Secret: Don’t have popsicle molds? Use a paper or plastic throw-away cup and insert your wooden popsicle stick into the center and freeze. When ready to eat, invert the cup to slide out pop and enjoy!

Homemade Tostados with Guacamole

Sizzlin’ in the Kitchen Teen Camp Mexican Day

This recipe was very popular with our teens and does require frying with hot oil. If your kids are unfamiliar with frying, you may want to supervise.

6-inch corn tortillas

Oil for frying (usually canola or vegetable works best)

Heat oil in a large sauce pan to 375 degrees. Place each corn tortilla into the oil for about 30 seconds on each side or until slightly golden/starting to brown. Remove from the oil and allow to drain/cool on paper towel. Repeat as needed. If you like spice, you can sprinkle lightly with Mexican seasoning.

Guacamole:

3 avocados, skinned, pitted and diced large

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 small red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, seeded, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, minced

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 lime, juiced

Combine avocado, red onion, jalapeno, garlic, lime juice and olive oil and mix until the larger avocado chunks are mashed slightly. Add Roma tomatoes and cilantro and fold the mixture together. Serve on top of tostados. You may wish to add other toppings to the tostado such as cooked chicken or hamburger, your favorite salsa cheese, fresh tomato, etc. Have fun!

Parfait with Homemade French Chocolate Granola

Summer Sizzlin’ in the Kitchen Teen Camp French Day

French Chocolate Granola

3 cups rolled oats

½ cup raw almonds, chopped

½ cup shredded coconut

2 Tbsp. granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

6 Tbsp. mild honey

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

½ cup, or more, finely chopped bittersweet or semi-sweet chocolate

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the oats, almonds, coconut, sugar and salt. Stir well to blend. DO NOT ADD CHOCOLATE.

In a small saucepan, warm the honey and oil over low heat, whisking as needed. Be careful not to splatter hot oil. Pour over ingredients in bowl, and stir to combine well.

Spread the mixture on a baking sheet and bake, stirring after 10 minutes, for a total of 20 minutes, or until golden. When removing from the oven, stir well to loosen . Cool completely.

When cool, put the granola into a large bowl and stir in chocolate pieces to mix. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.

Parfait:

2 cups vanilla yogurt

1 cup granola

Favorite fruits, coconut, nuts, etc.

This recipe will make four parfaits. Use 1/2 cup yogurt for each. Start with yogurt on bottom of parfait glass. Add granola and fruit and continue layering until you have a pretty, colorful fruit parfait. For added decadence, top with whipped cream.

Jennifer King Ferreira grew up in Kingsport, where she received her first cooking experiences from her grandmother, Genevieve Shivell. She is the past owner of the Abingdon General Store and Plum Alley Eatery, a gourmet store and restaurant in Abingdon, Va., and serves as Marketing and Public Relations Specialist for Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and the Cooking Along the Crooked Road Culinary Program.