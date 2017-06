What's cooking? (June 28)

Harvest Table hosts ‘Appalachian’ dinner

ABINGDON, Va. — Harvest Table Restaurant will host a dinner with “Appalachian Appetite: Recipes from the Heart of America” author Susie Gott Seguret from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., July 1. The four-course dinner will feature recipes from Seguret’s book prepared by chefs Philip Newton and Bradley Griffin. Tickets are $55 (alcohol not included). Call (276) 944-5140 or visit www.harvesttablerestaurant.com for tickets or more information.

Learn to use your farmer’s market finds

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will share some of the benefits of shopping at your local farmer’s market and ideas for ways to use the in-season produce you pick up during a free “Farmer’s Market Favorites” class July 3 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Samples will be provided. Call (844) 488-7827 to register or for more information.

SVHEC adds youth cake decorating class

ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will offer a new youth cake decorating class, taught by Nancy Goolsby of Nancy’s Fancy’s, on July 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Kids ages 9-13 will learn basic cake decorating techniques such as crumb-coating, icing and piping; basic cake terminology; and how to color icing and fill a piping bag properly. Students will bake and decorate their own cupcakes and take home their own decorated 6-inch cake. Cost is $35; all supplies are included. Register online at www.swcenter.edu/cooking or email Jennifer Ferreira at jferreira@swcenter.edu for more information.

Class offers nutrition support for cancer treatment

KINGSPORT — Learn about the ingredients for a healthy eating plan to help in your fight against cancer during “Nutrition Support for Cancer Treatment and Beyond,” a free class being offered July 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. The class will be taught by oncology dietitian Morgan Anderson. Pre-register by calling (844) 488-7827.

Healthy up your favorite summer desserts

KINGSPORT — Commercially produced ice creams are often loaded with added sugar. Registered dietitian Crystal West will demonstrate how to make a healthier version at home — and how to “doctor up” many other summertime dessert recipes — during a class July 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Recipes and samples will be provided. Pre-register for the free class by calling (844) 488-7827.

‘Grown & Gathered’ benefit July 23

JOHNSON CITY — The Downtown Johnson City Foundation will host a “Grown & Gathered” farm-to-table benefit dinner July 23 at Founders Park. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and starters in the amphitheater and continue with dinner in the Pavilion. Jamie Dove and Elise Clair and their team from The Main Street Pizza Company and River Creek Farm will prepare the meal, which will feature the bounty from 30 local farms and producers. Portions of the dinner will be Brazilian-inspired and served rodizio style. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite or by visiting the Washington County Economic Development Council offices at 300 E. Main St., Suite 406, Johnson City. Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the Landmark Sign downtown. Visit the event page on www.downtownjc.com for more information.

Give your refrigerator a makeover

KINGSPORT — “Refrigerator Makeover: What to Stock and What to Skip,” taught by registered dietitian Crystal West, will be offered July 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. The class is free. To pre-register or for more information, call (844) 488-7827.