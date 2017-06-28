Summer picnics pack sweet memories

One of my favorite summer activities is having a picnic. As a young child, I spent many summer evenings at Eastman Cabins, where I delighted in catching crawdads in plastic cups, trying to walk down the creek by only stepping on rocks, riding my bike around the cabins and campgrounds, walking on the trail in the woods, and playing at every playground. I knew every single part of that recreation area so well, and I never wanted to go home.

My father’s family always has a picnic at Eastman Cabins every year around the July 4th holiday. Even though I don’t play on the playground equipment anymore, I still enjoy volleyball and basketball, and Eric and I sometimes bring our bicycles to ride around the recreation area and campgrounds. It’s always nice to see everyone and to sample each other’s favorite recipes. One of my cousins sometimes brings ingredients to make homemade ice cream. When I was a child, the ice cream maker he would bring had to be cranked by hand. All of the children gladly took a turn cranking. Somehow it seemed like fun and not work, and the end result was always worth it.

When our girls were younger, picnics were a regular summer event (actually spring and fall as well). Sometimes these picnics were a spontaneous event. We would just drive through Pal’s to pick up some food and drive to Andrew Johnson Elementary School. We would eat our food and spend hours playing on the playground. Even at home if the weather was nice, you might find us spreading a blanket out in the yard for our meal. My favorite kind of picnic now is one that is packed in a backpack to be enjoyed at the end of a long hike in the woods.

It seems like food just tastes better if you eat it outside. Maybe that’s because when you’re having a picnic, you are much more relaxed. The long summer nights urge us to stay just a little longer having pleasant conversations and enjoying all of the delicious food.

This salad recipe would be a perfect dish to take to your next picnic. It’s loaded with flavor, has a wonderful mix of colors and textures, and is quite nutritious (low in fat and high in protein). It lasts up to 4 days in the refrigerator in the unlikely event that you have leftovers. I hope you enjoy!

Chickpea Salad

From the website spendwithpennies.com

1 avocado

1/2 fresh lemon

1 (19-ounce) can chickpeas, drained

1/4 cup sliced red onion

2 cups grape tomatoes , sliced

2 cups diced cucumber

1/2 cup fresh parsley

3/4 cup diced green bell pepper

Dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Cut avocado into cubes and place in bowl. Squeeze the juice from 1/2 lemon over the avocado and gently stir to combine.

2. Add remaining salad ingredients and gently toss to combine.

3. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving.

Makes 6 servings.

Kingsport’s Angie Hyche is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.