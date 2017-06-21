What's cooking? (June 21)

Farm Dinner on Main June 23 in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Rural Resources and the Capitol Theatre are teaming up to host downtown Greeneville’s first Incredible Farm Dinner on Main on June 23. Guests will gather at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Capital Theatre for hors d’oeuvres and drinks then be seated on Main Street for a four-course meal. The event will feature local food and live music. Tickets are $75. To reserve a seat or for more information call (423) 636-8171 or (423) 638-1300 or visit www.ruralresources.net or www.capitolgreeneville.org.

Berry Festival in Abingdon June 24

ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Farmers Market will hold its third annual Berry Festival on June 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature free berry tastings, a “Berry Best Dessert” competition, live music and a food demonstration by Andrea Wann with the Virginia Cooperative extension. Call (276) 698-1434 or email abingdonmarket@gmail.com for more information or visit www.abingdonfarmersmarket.com.

Mountain Harvest Kitchen open house set

UNICOI — An open house for the new Mountain Harvest Kitchen, located next to the Town of Unicoi Tourist Information Center, will be held June 26-28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. each day. Guests will be able to tour the newly renovated 4,000 square-foot shared-use food processing facility opening to the public in late summer, learn what equipment is available and more. Light refreshments will be served. Call (423) 735-0426 or visit www.unicoitn.net/mountain-harvest-kitchen.

Register for SVHEC’s Kids in the Kitchen

ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will host a Kids in the Kitchen summer cooking camp June 26-29 from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. From baking to breakfast to fixing lunch, snacks and in between, students ages 8-12 will learn about simple knife skills, kitchen safety, proper ways to read recipes, measuring and more. On the last day of camp, parents are invited to lunch. Cost is $150; full or partial scholarships may be available. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.

Learn to stay cool by cooking light

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will share quick and easy recipes for light and healthy meals to keep you feeling and looking good this summer during a free class June 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Samples will be provided. Call (844) 488-7827 to register or for more information.

SVHEC adds youth cake decorating class

ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will offer a new youth cake decorating class, taught by Nancy Goolsby of Nancy’s Fancy’s, on July 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Kids ages 9-13 will learn basic cake decorating techniques such as crumb-coating, icing and piping; basic cake terminology; and how to color icing and fill a piping bag properly. Students will bake and decorate their own cupcakes and take home their own decorated 6-inch cake. Cost is $35; all supplies are included. Register online at www.swcenter.edu/cooking or email Jennifer Ferreira at jferreira@swcenter.edu for more information.

‘Grown & Gathered’ benefit July 23

JOHNSON CITY — The Downtown Johnson City Foundation will host a “Grown & Gathered” farm-to-table benefit dinner July 23 at Founders Park. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails and starters in the amphitheater and continue with dinner in the Pavilion. Jamie Dove and Elise Clair and their team from The Main Street Pizza Company and River Creek Farm will prepare the meal, which will feature the bounty from 30 local farms and producers. Portions of the dinner will be Brazilian-inspired and served rodizio style. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased through Eventbrite or by visiting the Washington County Economic Development Council offices at 300 E. Main St., Suite 406, Johnson City. Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the Landmark Sign downtown. Visit the event page on www.downtownjc.com for more information.