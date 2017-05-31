What's cooking? (May 31)

Learn to dine with diabetes

KINGSPORT — Jennifer Banks, a registered dietitian and UT Extension agent, is teaching a series of classes on dining with diabetes at the Health Resources Center in the Kingsport Town Center. The series will begin June 8 with “Sauteing & Spices” and continue June 15 with “Roasted Vegetables and Herbs” and June 22 with “Let’s Fry the Healthy Way.” The classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and are free; attend any or all. Samples will be provided. The Health Resources Center is located on the mall’s upper level near JCPenney. To pre-register for the class call (844) 488-7827.

Get tips for healthy eating on the go

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will offer tips for healthy eating when you’re on the go — and meal planning ideas to avoid eating out so often — during a free class June 9 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Call (844) 488-7827 to register or for more information.

SVHEC to host teen cooking camp

ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will host its annual Summer Sizzlin’ in the Kitchen teen camp June 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Open to teens ages 13-17, this year’s camp will feature culinary fare from around the world, including France, Asia, Mexico and Italy. On the final day, the class will prepare a buffet lunch for parents. Cost is $150; full or partial scholarships may be available. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.

Cast iron cooking class June 20

KINGSPORT — Join Registered Dietitian Crystal West for a class on cast iron cooking June 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Learn all about cooking in and caring for your cast iron while sampling some tasty recipes. The class is free. Call (844) 488-7827 to register or for more information.

Farm Dinner on Main June 23 in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — Rural Resources and the Capitol Theatre are teaming up to host downtown Greeneville’s first Incredible Farm Dinner on Main on June 23. Guests will gather at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Capital Theatre for hors d’oeuvres and drinks then be seated on Main Street for a four-course meal. The event will feature local food and live music. Tickets are $75. To reserve a seat or for more information call (423) 636-8171 or (423) 638-1300 or visit www.ruralresources.net or www.capitolgreeneville.org.

Register for SVHEC’s Kids in the Kitchen

ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will host a Kids in the Kitchen summer cooking camp June 26-29 from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. From baking to breakfast to fixing lunch, snacks and in between, students ages 8-12 will learn about simple knife skills, kitchen safety, proper ways to read recipes, measuring and more. On the last day of camp, parents are invited to lunch. Cost is $150; full or partial scholarships may be available. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.

Learn to stay cool by cooking light

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will share quick and easy recipes for light and healthy meals to keep you feeling and looking good this summer during a free class June 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Samples will be provided. Call (844) 488-7827 to register or for more information.

SVHEC adds youth cake decorating class

ABINGDON, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center will offer a new youth cake decorating class, taught by Nancy Goolsby of Nancy’s Fancy’s, on July 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Kids ages 9-13 will learn basic cake decorating techniques such as crumb-coating, icing and piping; basic cake terminology; and how to color icing and fill a piping bag properly. Students will bake and decorate their own cupcakes and take home their own decorated 6-inch cake. Cost is $35; all supplies are included. Register online at www.swcenter.edu/cooking or email Jennifer Ferreira at jferreira@swcenter.edu for more information.