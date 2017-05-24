Dinner on the ground is out of this world

Here are two wonderful recipes that are sure to be a hit at your next potluck dinner. In my opinion, the green beans are even better after being in the refrigerator overnight and reheated. Although the cake might be considered an unusual color, it certainly makes up for it in taste. Many thanks to my friend, Lorraine, for sharing this green bean recipe with me. Credit for the cake recipe goes to a friend’s daughter, Jennifer, who originally made it with strawberries but transformed it into this blackberry masterpiece.

Green Beans

5 (15-oz) cans of green beans, drained (I prefer Blue Lake)

1 pound bacon

2/3 cup brown sugar

¼ cup melted butter

¼ cup soy sauce

1½ tsp. garlic powder

In a large skillet, cook the bacon until almost done. It’s important not to cook to crispiness as it will continue to cook in the oven. Remove and drain on a paper towel and chop when cooled.

Whisk together the brown sugar, melted butter, soy sauce and garlic powder. Mix with the drained beans and place into a 9- by 13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with the bacon and bake for 40 minutes at 375 degrees. Stir before serving.

Blackberry Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

4 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups blackberries (lightly chopped in the Cuisinart, blender, or on the chopping block)

1 pkg blackberry Jell-O (not easy to find — buy multiple boxes for the pantry because you WILL make this cake again and again)

Mix ingredients for 5 minutes. Pour into 9- by 13-inch cake pan sprayed with non-stick spray and bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes. Allow to cool before frosting.

Frosting

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1 stick softened butter

1 (1-pound) box powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Let’s be honest about this frosting. It’s truly not enough to cover the cake thoroughly — especially after you taste-test about ¾ of a cup as you mix it. Go ahead and double the recipe! Enjoy!

Mount Carmel’s Angelia Hensley is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.