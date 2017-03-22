What's cooking (March 22)

SVHEC to host spring culinary classes

ABINGDON, Va. — Cooking Along The Crooked Road is offering several culinary classes at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center this spring. Tickets are still available for Susan Lachmann’s “Antipasto: An Italian Tradition,” April 10; Susie Buckner’s “Small Bites for Spring Celebrations,” May 1; “Fun with Sushi,” May 8; Matt Henry’s “Perfect Pairings: Wine and Food,” May 15; and Matt Shy’s “Patio Daddy-O! Meat and Brew Pairing,” May 22. The classes usually meet from 6 to 9 p.m. in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Tickets are $35-$45. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.

Learn to dine with diabetes

KINGSPORT — Jennifer Banks, a registered dietitian and UT Extension agent, will teach a series of classes on dining with diabetes at the Health Resources Center in the Kingsport Town Center, beginning March 24 with “Healthy Eating Patterns,” followed March 31 by “Carbohydrates, Artificial Sweeteners and Sodium” and April 7 by “Dietary Fats and Physical Activity.” The classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and are free. Samples will be provided. The Health Resources Center is located on the mall’s upper level near JCPenney. To pre-register for the class call (844) 488-7827.

Food City store tour March 30

KINGSPORT — Meet Mountain States Health Alliance’s Health Resources Center dietitian Crystal West and Food City dietitian Elizabeth Hall at noon, March 30 at Food City on Eastman Road in Kingsport for a tour of the store. West and Hall will offer tips on selecting nutritious food, and Food City will provide light refreshments. Call (844) 488-7827 for more information.

Gluten Free support group meets April 6

KINGSPORT — The Gluten Free TriCities support group will meet April 6 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center in the Kingsport Town Center. Participants will learn how to use banana flour in place of regular flour for gluten-free baking. Samples will be provided. Call (844) 488-7827 for more information.

Build a healthier Easter basket

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will share simple swaps to make for a healthier Easter during a class April 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Samples will be provided. To pre-register call (844) 488-7827.

Class explores Yogic Indian cooking

KINGSPORT — Enjoy an Indian cooking demonstration and learn about Ayurvedic medicine, a holistic healing system developed in India more than 3,000 years ago, during a class April 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. The class will be taught by Sudha Venkatraman and Crystal West. Pre-register by calling (844) 488-7827.

‘Nutrition for Strong Bones’ April 28

KINGSPORT — Registered dietitians Crystal West and Elizabeth Hall will team up to teach “Nutrition for Strong Bones” from noon to 1 p.m., April 28 at the Health Resources Center in the Kingsport Town Center. Learn about the nutrients that play a role in bone health and what foods you can incorporate in your diet for stronger bones. Samples will be provided. The class is free; pre-register by calling (844) 488-7827.