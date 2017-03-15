Portobello mushrooms stuffed full of flavor

In case you are curious about exaketededly what ingredient is on the menu today ... THE MUSHROOM, OF COURSE! All caterpillars and hippies use the back door.

These fun little guys are usually adored or despised, but I happen to love them. For those of you who may find this statement humorous coming from me, please remember that we are in the South. If you don’t have anything nice to say about someone, come sit next to me.

When I was growing up, morel mushrooms were common in my house because my daddy had lots of good friends who shared what they foraged with us. Like many of you, we called them dry land fish. My momma would coat them in cornmeal and fry them up like the catch of the day. Good stuff. I also grew to love Italian Village Sicilian pizza with EXTRA mushrooms. I really miss the food that the Misciagna family produces with so much love and authenticity.

When I started to fend for myself in the kitchen, I discovered a whole new mushroom universe. I truly enjoy the exotic varieties, but I most often use portobellos simply because of their meaty texture and tendency to absorb other flavors. So here’s my take on a big ol’ stuffed mushroom. You can also use smaller ‘shrooms for party-sized appetizers, but this recipe will make 4 to 6 dinner servings. Let’s do this stuff!

Sausage and Bacon Stuffed Portobellos

4 ounces cream cheese

2/3 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

4 Tbsp. shredded Parmesan cheese (save half for topping)

16 ounces ground sweet Italian sausage

12 slices bacon (cooked and crumbled)

6 large portobello mushroom caps (stem and gills removed)

1 lemon

1/2 ounce parsley, chopped and divided

10 ounces arugala/spring lettuce mixed

White cooking wine or chicken broth

Balsamic vinegar (for glaze)

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Sugar

We’ll start with the balsamic glaze so it has time to chill.

Add approximately 1 cup of good-quality balsamic vinegar to a small sauce pan over medium heat. Bring to slight boil and reduce heat to low. Add a pinch of sugar and a pinch of salt, and stir occasionally until it has the consistency of syrup. Chill until ready to plate dish. You can substitute bottled dressing, but this glaze is beautiful and keeps well in refrigerator for future use. It’s great with almost any protein.

For the mushroom filling:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Brown Italian sausage, breaking it down with a wooden spoon over low heat until it’s somewhat crumbly. I like to add about half a cup of chicken stock after it starts to cook to keep it moist.

While the sausage cooks, place portobello caps, scooped side up, on a sheet pan lined with non-stick foil. Drizzle with a couple tablespoons of olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Roast about 20 minutes, remove from oven and set aside.

Check to see if sausage is cooked through; add one-half cup wine or broth and cook a few more minutes before you remove from heat. Transfer sausage to a large bowl and add the ricotta, cream cheese, half the crumbled bacon, half the shredded Parmesan and half the chopped parsley. Combine all thoroughly, check for seasoning and distribute evenly into mushroom caps.

Return portobellos to sheet pan, and top with remaining bacon, Parmesan and parsley. Return to oven and bake 15 to 20 more minutes until cheese is golden brown.

For plating:

Place some arugula mix on a pretty plate, squeeze a little lemon over each and top with a stuffed mushroom ... or two. Drizzle balsamic glaze over all, and enjoy. I’m resisting the urge to use the words “fun” and “guy” again. Had to. Cheers!

Sharon Little is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.