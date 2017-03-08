What's cooking (March 8)

Health Resources Center hosts Nutrition Station

KINGSPORT — Celebrate National Nutrition Month by stopping by the Health Resources Center’s Nutrition Station on March 10 for food samples and nutrition handouts. Visitors will also be able to get their nutrition questions answered by a registered dietitian at the event, to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, located on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Call (844) 488-7827 for more information.

Class offers tips for cutting sodium intake

KINGSPORT — More than 75 percent of the sodium in the average American’s diet comes from salt added to processed foods. Get tips for making healthier choices and reducing your sodium intake during a free class to be taught by Registered Dietitian Crystal West on March 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Pre-register by calling (844) 488-7827.

Eat green for St. Patty’s Day and all year

KINGSPORT — Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by exploring green foods that can help keep you healthy all year long during a free class to be taught by Registered Dietitian Crystal West from noon to 1 p.m., March 16 at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Samples and recipes will be provided. To pre-register call (844) 488-7827.

SVHEC to host spring culinary classes

ABINGDON, Va. — Cooking Along The Crooked Road is offering several culinary classes at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center this spring. Tickets are still available for Bindu Rajan’s “Vegetarian Cuisine of India,” March 20; Hazel Ramos-Cano’s “Traditional and Creative Filipino Cuisine,” March 27; Susan Lachmann’s “Antipasto: An Italian Tradition,” April 10; Susie Buckner’s “Small Bites for Spring Celebrations,” May 1; “Fun with Sushi,” May 8; Matt Henry’s “Perfect Pairings: Wine and Food,” May 15; and Matt Shy’s “Patio Daddy-O! Meat and Brew Pairing,” May 22. The classes usually meet from 6 to 9 p.m. in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Tickets are $35-$45. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.

Learn to dine with diabetes

KINGSPORT — Jennifer Banks, a registered dietitian and UT Extension agent, will teach a series of classes on dining with diabetes at the Health Resources Center in the Kingsport Town Center, beginning March 24 with “Healthy Eating Patterns,” followed March 31 by “Carbohydrates, Artificial Sweeteners and Sodium.” The classes will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. and are free. Samples will be provided. The Health Resources Center is located on the mall’s upper level near JCPenney. To pre-register for the class call (844) 488-7827.

Food City store tour March 30

KINGSPORT — Meet Mountain States Health Alliance’s Health Resources Center dietitian Crystal West and Food City dietitian Elizabeth Hall at noon, March 30 at Food City on Eastman Road in Kingsport for a tour of the store. West and Hall will offer tips on selecting nutritious food, and Food City will provide light refreshments. Call (844) 488-7827 for more information.