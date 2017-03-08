Chicken Bog: An unappetizing name for a delicious dish

Chicken Bog is one of my family’s most requested dishes. My son and future daughter-in-law even had the recipe printed onto a canvas wall hanging for me! It is inexpensive, feeds a crowd and reheats very well (might even be better the next day). Don’t let the humble ingredients fool you — it is packed with flavor.

Chicken Bog

Courtesy of Paula Deen

1 (3-pound) chicken, quartered (I use thighs)

1 pound smoked link sausage

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

2 tsp. seasoned salt (I recommend Lawry’s)

2 tsp. house seasoning (recipe follows)

1 tsp. ground red pepper

1 tsp. ground black pepper

3 bay leaves

8 cups water

3 cups raw white rice

Slice the sausage into 1/2-inch pieces. In a stockpot, combine the chicken, sausage, onion, butter, seasonings and bay leaves. Add the water, bring to a boil, cover, and cook at a low boil for 40 minutes. Remove the chicken from the pot and let cool slightly. Pick the meat from the bones, discarding the bones and skin. Add the rice to the pot and bring to a boil, stirring well. Boil for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat, cover the pot, and simmer for 10 minutes, or until the rice is done. Remove the bay leaves, and return the chicken to the pot.

House Seasoning:

1 cup salt

1/4 cup black pepper

1/4 cup garlic powder

Mix ingredients together and store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

Donna Commander of Piney Flats is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.