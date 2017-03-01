Creamy Irish colcannon is a St. Patrick’s Day staple

But, let’s call it like it was. For most of the devout Irish, the real St. Patrick’s Day was a pause in the strict Christian Lenten Season so that the Irish could dance, drink and feast on meat. Irish families have celebrated the feast of St. Patrick for thousands of years. Through the years the holiday has become more of a secular tradition with leprechauns, shamrocks, unicorns, blarney stones and pots of gold.

It was only fitting that the Irish soldiers serving in the British army got together and had the very first St. Patrick’s Day parade in New York City in 1762. This connection with other Irish soldiers helped the boys stave off homesickness and make connections with others from their native country. It was a time to celebrate with traditional music, food and drink while far away from home. During the potato famine, Irish people dispersed to many corners of the world, taking their traditions with them.

The feast, including massive amounts of stout and ale, is always an essential part of the celebration. Traditional Irish recipes are usually very simple with only a few ingredients and devoid of seasoning except for salt and pepper. The staples of the Irish diet have long been pork, lamb, potatoes, cabbage, grains (especially oats) and dairy products. Soups and stews of all types play important roles in the Irish diet. Irish soups are thick, hearty, and filling — the original “one-dish dinners,” I would imagine. Irish stew has been recognized as the national dish for at least two centuries.

Believe it or not, corned beef is not traditionally Irish, and that’s no blarney! According to the Smithsonian historical account, “what we think of today as Irish corned beef is actually Jewish corned beef thrown into a pot with cabbage and potatoes.” If you want to know why, visit http://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/is-corned-beef-really-irish-2839144/ for an interesting read about this early Jewish-Irish relationship.

I am sharing some recipes that you might like to use as we approach St. Patrick’s Day. Put on your green, raise a toast or two, get out your chop block and head to the kitchen to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day! Whatever you make and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you. And remember, in the words of Fulton J. Sheen, “Baloney is flattery laid on so thick it cannot be true, and blarney is flattery so thin we love it.”

Perhaps because I am at least partly Irish, one of my favorite Irish recipes is truly a comfort food. Colcannon is a creamy mixture of mashed potatoes and kale or cabbage. I have made it both ways, and although both fall into the comfort food category and are delicious, I like to use spinach. It gives that added touch of green to the dish and provides the body with a hit of vitamins A and C. Actually, you can add about any green leafy veggie you like to make it your own — collards, beet leaves, parsley or even broccolini for something a bit trendy.

Irish Colcannon

Serves 6

2 1/2 pounds russet potatoes

8 Tbsp. butter

3 cups greens, packed tightly (I use spinach)

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 1/3 cups milk

4 green onion tops, minced

5 pieces cooked bacon, crumbled (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Put potatoes in a large pot and add water to half cover potatoes. Put a lid on the pot and bring potatoes to a boil, on high heat. Empty half of the water off the potatoes, cover and return to stove. Reduce heat to low to steam the potatoes for about 30 minutes. Turn off heat and let potatoes stand.

Melt 4 tablespoons butter in skillet and add greens and parsley to cook until wilted, or about 5 minutes. Set aside.

Combine milk, green onion tops and other half of butter (4 tablespoons) in a pot and simmer for about 2-3 minutes, stirring. Add greens and stir well. Remove pot from stove and keep covered.

Drain potatoes and peel. Return potatoes to pot and add greens and liquid, and mash until smooth. Always leave a few lumps for interest. Add crumbled bacon and stir. Salt and pepper to taste.

Put into serving bowl.

Before serving, make a well in the middle of the potatoes and put a big pat of butter into the well. It will melt as the potatoes are served onto each plate. The bowl will be empty before you can blink!

About 5 years ago, I went on a wild Guinness Stout cooking binge after reading about how Stout would perk up about anything you wanted to cook. I ran out and purchased a six-pack, thinking how glad I was that I would be cooking with it instead of drinking it. Do you know how many recipes you would have to make to use up a six-pack of Guinness? I do. Over the next 2 weeks, I used this mysterious black liquid to whip up a black velvet cake, a pot of French onion soup and some out-of -this-world crusty bread. I made a winner fondue using Irish cheese and Guinness. Food and Wine Magazine even had an amazing Guinness ice cream that was even more decadent when drizzled with chocolate syrup … and that is no blarney! It was during this bout with stout that I discovered a delicious beef and Guinness stew recipe in Cooking Light Magazine that called for one whole bottle of stout. Everyone loved the recipe and we have continued to make it for St. Patrick’s Day or whenever there is an extra bottle of Guinness in my refrigerator. Remind me not to purchase a six-pack again.

Beef and Guinness Stew

Cooking Light Magazine

3 Tbsp. canola oil, divided

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 pounds boneless chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tsp. salt, divided

5 cups chopped onion (about 3 onions)

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

4 cups fat-free, lower-sodium beef broth

1 (11.2-ounce) bottle Guinness Stout

1 Tbsp. raisins

1 tsp. caraway seeds

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 1/2 cups (1/2-inch thick) diagonal slices carrot (about 8 ounces)

1 1/2 cups (1/2-inch thick) diagonal slices parsnip (about 8 ounces)

1 cup (1/2-inch) cubed peeled turnip (about 8 ounces)

2 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Place flour in a shallow dish. Sprinkle beef with 1/2 teaspoon salt; dredge beef in flour. Add half of beef to pan; cook 5 minutes, turning to brown on all sides. Remove beef from pan with a slotted spoon. Repeat procedure with remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and beef.

Add onion to pan; cook 5 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomato paste; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Stir in broth and beer, scraping pan to loosen browned bits. Return meat to pan. Stir in remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, raisins, caraway seeds, and pepper; bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Uncover and bring to a boil. Cook 50 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add carrot, parsnip, and turnip. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Uncover and bring to a boil; cook 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Sprinkle with parsley.

My friend, Sheridan Nice, owner of Mona Lisa’s in Johnson City, is well traveled and brings her knowledge to many international cooking classes in our area. We are blessed to have her share her recipes and skills with students in the Cooking Along the Crooked Road program. This spring, she is doing a special Irish cookery class. This is one of her favorite simple dessert recipes that is a perfect ending for any meal! Although bread pudding and shortbreads were usually the desserts of the day, when fruit was available, this simple recipe with oats was a favorite!

Strawberry Rhubarb Crumble

1 1/2-2 pounds stewed rhubarb

1 1/2-2 pounds strawberries (fresh or frozen), sliced*

Crumble topping:

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup whole wheat flour

3/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup walnuts or pecans (chopped fine)

1 stick butter

* You can replace strawberries with any other sweet fruit (whatever’s in season).

Depending on the sweetness of your berries, you may need to add a bit of sugar.

Spread the crumble topping over the fruit, make a small “well” or two to allow the juices to bubble up, and cook in a pre-heated oven for about 45 minutes at 350 degrees F (or until the crumble topping starts to brown).

Serve with custard or ice cream.

Stewing Rhubarb:

8 cups rhubarb, fresh or frozen

1/2 cup water (can adjust as desired)

1 cup granulated sugar

Cook the rhubarb, water and sugar in a pan, covered, over medium heat until it comes to a boil.

Turn heat down to low, and allow rhubarb to simmer for about 20 minutes, or until rhubarb is tender, stirring occasionally.

Jennifer King Ferreira grew up in Kingsport, where she received her first cooking experiences from her grandmother, Genevieve Shivell. She is the past owner of the Abingdon General Store and Plum Alley Eatery, a gourmet store and restaurant in Abingdon, Va., and serves as Marketing and Public Relations Specialist for Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and the Cooking Along the Crooked Road Culinary Program.