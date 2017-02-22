Seasoned chuck roast, buttered rolls perfect dish for a dreary day

If you are a true food-a-holic, you probably watch Food Network and are a fan of the show “Chopped.” The biggest complaint of the judges on that show is the lack of seasoning of food, particularly the meat the contestants are cooking and serving. Seasoning is probably the most important step in cooking meat. Rubbing salt on beef, chicken, and other meats is important because it tenderizes the meat as well as improves its flavor. Using pepper, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, or other seasonings will complement the meat and transfer their flavors to it. Seasoning is important, folks. You can’t be shy or timid about it!

For the roast, I suggest chuck roast with its rich, beefy flavor and because it will be the most moist and tender when done. You must be generous and liberal with the salt on BOTH sides of the roast. Remember, you are tenderizing the meat as well as adding flavor by salting both sides unsparingly. Pepper both sides as well. Tear off six pieces of aluminum foil long enough to wrap around the roast with enough room for venting. Criss-cross the six pieces of foil and place the roast in the center. Place an entire stick of butter directly on top of the roast (remember, it’s for your comfort!) Individually seal the six pieces of foil around the roast very loosely as a tent to allow for steaming. Place your tented roast in a pan and cook at 250 degrees for 5 hours.

Now for some more comfort...

I have a bread machine that I only use for mixing dough, which is sad but truthful. This bread-dough recipe is the only reason I own a bread machine. I was given this recipe by my friend, Ramona, and I’ve had the 30-year-old typed copy of it inside my cabinets since the day she gave it to me. It’s a keeper!

In your bread machine pan, add the following ingredients in this exact order:

1 cup lukewarm water

2 Tbsp. soft butter

1 egg

3 1/4 cups bread flour (be VERY precise when measuring this!)

1/4 cup sugar

1 tsp. salt

With a spoon, make an indention in the mound of ingredients. In the indention, add 3 teaspoons of yeast (the kind in that little bottle). You want it inside the mound of ingredients because you want the water to stay away from the yeast until the last possible moment. Turn your machine setting to “dough” and let it do its magic. When the cycle is complete, rub butter in the bottom of two pans and generously on your hands. With minimal touching of the dough, break off little mounds into golf-ball size rolls. Place them on the buttered pans with about 1 inch space between each roll. Let them rise for several hours then bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes.

For your comfort, butter them generously before consuming. Serve the rolls with the roast, and for more added comfort, may I suggest mashed potatoes?

Mount Carmel’s Angelia Hensley is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.