What's Cooking? (Feb. 15)

Heart-healthy eating class Feb. 16

KINGSPORT — Learn more about heart-healthy eating and how to cook for your heart at home during a free class to be held Feb. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Registered Dietitian Crystal West will teach the class. Recipes and samples will be provided. To pre-register, call (844) 488-7827.

ETSU offers ‘Let Them Eat Cake, Part 2’

JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University will offer “Let Them Eat Cake, Part 2” with television chef Julie Voudrie from 6 to 9 p.m., Tuesdays, Feb. 21-March 28 in the food laboratory in Hutchison Hall on the ETSU campus. Voudrie, from TLC Network’s “Next Great Baker,” will share the recipes and advanced techniques she uses as a professional, leading participants through proper cake construction and decorating and culminating in a final Cake Challenge with a guest judge. Course cost is $259. Specific information for each session and registration are available online at www.etsu.edu/professionaldevelopment. Call (800) 222-3878 for more information.

Learn to add more fish to your diet

KINGSPORT — Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, have been shown to promote heart health. Learn to “Go Fish” in your diet during a class to be held Feb. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Elizabeth Hall, a dietitian with Food City, will teach the free class. Pre-register by calling (844) 488-7827.

Recipes for, from the heart class Feb. 24

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Jennifer Banks with the UT Extension will offer “Recipes For and From the Heart” from 1 to 2 p.m., Feb. 24 at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Banks will share menu ideas that not only taste great but are also good for your heart. To pre-register for the free class, call (844) 488-7827.

SVHEC to host spring culinary classes

ABINGDON, Va. — Cooking Along The Crooked Road is offering several culinary classes at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center this spring. Tickets are still available for Sheridan Nice’s “Irish Cookery,” March 13; Bindu Rajan’s “Vegetarian Cuisine of India,” March 20; Hazel Ramos-Cano’s “Traditional and Creative Filipino Cuisine,” March 27; Susan Lachmann’s “Antipasto: An Italian Tradition,” April 10; Susie Buckner’s “Small Bites for Spring Celebrations,” May 1; “Fun with Sushi,” May 8; Matt Henry’s “Perfect Pairings: Wine and Food,” May 15; and Matt Shy’s “Patio Daddy-O! Meat and Brew Pairing,” May 22. The classes usually meet from 6 to 9 p.m. in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Tickets are $35-$45. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.