Picky eaters should try, try again

When I was growing up, my parents had a rule that no matter how much you disliked a food, you still had to try at least one bite every time it was served. I’m sure I whined and complained at the time, but looking back, I realize that I am thankful for this rule. There are several foods that I remember disliking as a child that I really enjoy now. For example, broccoli is one of my favorite vegetables now, but I despised it as a child.

This topic reminds me of the popular Dr. Seuss book, “Green Eggs & Ham.” When Daniel repeatedly insists that he does not like green eggs and ham and refuses to try them, he is told by Sam, “You do not like them. So you say. Try them! Try them! And you may. Try them and you may I say.” After much persuading, he relents and gives them a second chance, and he is very surprised to find that he actually likes them.

My husband Eric is definitely not a picky eater. In fact, there are very few foods he doesn’t like. One of the few foods he always claimed not to like is beets. I really like beets, so when we were choosing menus a few months ago for a delivery of Blue Apron, I suggested choosing one meal that had beets as one of the main ingredients. Eric is usually willing to try anything, so we chose the Grilled Cheese with Ricotta and Beets as one of our meals. You may think (as we did) that a grilled cheese sandwich with ricotta cheese and beets sounds really strange. But we both liked it so much that we have chosen to make it again on our own. The beets are grated and then sautéed with red wine vinegar and honey. When combined with the ricotta cheese, the sourdough bread and the butter used to grill the sandwich, the resulting combination of flavors is delicious. It is also very simple and quick to prepare. I dare you to try it!

I am also including another great recipe with beets as one of the principal ingredients. This salad uses fresh golden beets, which I didn’t even know existed until our daughter Emma made this salad for us. This nutritious salad has a fabulous variety of flavors, textures, and colors. Since the golden beets don’t stand out as much as the more commonly used red beets, it might be a sneaky way to convince a picky eater to give beets a second chance.

Whether it’s beets or another food you’ve been avoiding, I encourage you to give them a second chance. Just like Sam I Am, you might be surprised to find that you really do like them!

Bon appetit!

Ricotta and Beet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

From blueapron.com

4 slices sourdough bread

1/2 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 red beet

2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 shallot (can substitute onion)

1/4 cup honey

Wash and dry fresh produce. Peel the shallot and mince. On a paper-towel lined cutting board, peel the beet and grate on the large side of a box grater. In a medium pan (nonstick if possible), combine the shallot, beet, honey, vinegar, and 1/4 cup water. Season with salt and pepper. Heat to boiling on high. Once boiling, cook, stirring occasionally, 4-6 minutes, or until the beet has softened and the liquid has cooked off. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste. Rinse and wipe out the pan.

Place the bread slices on a clean, dry work surface. Evenly spread the cheese onto the bread slices; season with salt and pepper. Divide the pickled beet (draining before adding) between two of the slices. Complete the sandwich with the remaining slices. In the same pan as before, melt half the butter on medium-high until hot. Add the sandwiches and cook 2-3 minutes on the first side, or until golden brown. Add the remaining butter and flip the sandwiches; cook 2-3 minutes, or until golden brown and crispy. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut the cooked sandwiches in half. Serves 2.

Golden Beet and Barley Salad with Rainbow Chard

From thekitchen.com

4 medium golden beets, tops removed (see Recipe Note)

1 cup dry pearl barley

1/2 large red onion, minced (about 1 cup)

1 bunch (about 1 pound) rainbow chard

3 Tbsp. lemon juice from 1 lemon, divided

4 ounces feta, crumbled, plus extra for serving

2 1/2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat the oven to 450 degrees F. Loosely wrap the beets in foil and roast them in the oven until they are just fork tender, 30 to 45 minutes. Let cool enough to handle, then peel and dice the beets into 1/2-inch cubes.

Meanwhile, cook the barley. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil. Add the barley and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook until the barley is tender, about 30 minutes. Drain the barley and return it to the pan. Cover with a clean dishtowel until ready to use.

Place the onions in a small bowl and cover with cold water. Set aside to soak for at least 30 minutes.

Wash the chard and pat dry, but leave some moisture clinging to the leaves. Strip off the leaves, stack them in a pile, and slice them into 1/2-inch ribbons. Set aside. Dice the stems into small bite-sized pieces and set aside.

Heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the diced chard stems with a pinch of salt until they start to turn translucent around the edges, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the ribboned chard leaves, half of the lemon juice (1 1/2 tablespoons), and a healthy pinch of salt. Continue to cook, stirring gently, until it is bright green and has wilted down, another 4 to 5 minutes. If the pan is very dry, add a few tablespoons of water so the chard can keep steaming.

Drain the red onion from the soaking water. Combine diced beets, cooked barley, chard stems and leaves, and red onion in a large mixing bowl. Let everything cool to room temperature, then stir in the feta. Whisk together the remaining lemon juice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and stir to evenly coat all the ingredients.

Taste the mixture. As needed, add salt 1/4 teaspoon at a time. Add pepper to taste.

Serve family-style in a large bowl or in individual bowls with extra feta sprinkled over the top. Leftovers will keep refrigerated for one week. Serves 8 to 10 (makes about 10 cups).

Recipe Note:

• If your beets come with their tops still attached, you can substitute them for all or part of the chard.

Kingsport’s Angie Hyche is a community columnist for the Kingsport Times-News.