Serve up some sunshine with lemon chicken, baby spuds

My sweet mother always made the best lemonade, and I can’t duplicate it. She would produce this lovely concoction in the middle of winter and serve it with a simple meal that reminded us all of summer days amidst the dreary surroundings. It did NOT come in a can.

This recipe may not seem simple, but it is deceptively easy to pull off and will make your friends think you actually know what you are doing. It’s all so ... fancy. I just like saying that. The bright and vibrant flavors come together to make the dish pop: first, Meyer lemons, which are just a bit sweeter and less acidic than their cousins (we all have cousins like that); second, good olives, to add a touch of brininess and color; lastly, fennel, to add some bitterness and round out the dish.

Now just in case it appeared that I was getting too gourmet, I will confess that I cheated and used the thin chicken breast filets at the grocery so I wouldn’t have to get out plastic wrap and a mallet. All that commotion makes my little head hurt, and I have enough problems upstairs without the added pressure. If you can’t find Meyer lemons, feel free to use regular ones. As far as the olives go, the varieties I recommend are buttery green Castelvetrano olives (saltier) or Nicoise olives, which have faint notes of licorice that mimic the fennel. You only need a handful so hit that fancy deli section and sample a few. I said fancy again. Let’s go!

Lemon Chicken with Baby Potatoes

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (or 8 to 12 thin cutlets)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bulb fennel, stems discarded, cored, then roughly chopped

2 Meyer lemons, quartered

1 pound yellow baby potatoes

1/2 stick butter

1 ounce olives (pitted or unstuffed), coarsely chopped

1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Olive oil

Coarse salt

Pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a sheet pan with foil. Coat with cooking spray and set aside. Add the baby potatoes to a pot of boiling water and cook 12 to 14 minutes until just fork tender. Drain completely, stir in juice from 2 lemon wedges and 1 tablespoon butter, sprinkle with coarse salt and set aside. (I thought about these potatoes for DAYS.)

While the potatoes cook, arrange fennel on the sheet pan. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast in oven for 15 to 20 minutes until caramelized and tender. Transfer the fennel to the pot of potatoes and keep in a warm place.

Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper and cook in a large pan drizzled with olive oil over medium heat to desired doneness. Mine took about 3 minutes per side because they were thin. You want good color but not a char. Remove from pan, squeeze two lemon wedges over chicken and set aside, saving the pan drippings.

Add the olives and the garlic to the pan (you may need to add a bit more olive oil or butter). Cook on medium-high, stirring, just a minute until fragrant. Add juice from two lemon wedges, 1/2 cup of water and the pepper flakes. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and slowly add 2 tablespoons butter, stirring until melted. Season with salt and pepper to taste and add chicken back to pan. Cover.

This is the best part...stir the fennel around with the potatoes (kinda smash them up), add remaining butter and lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Plate the finished vegetables and top with the chicken and the pan sauce and serve some sunshine. Cheers!

Kingsport’s Sharon Little is a community contributor for the Kingsport Times-News.