What's Cooking? (Jan. 25)

‘New Year, New Menu’ class Jan. 27

KINGSPORT — Jennifer Banks, a Registered Dietitian and UT Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, will teach “A New Year, A New Menu” from 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 27 at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. To pre-register for the free class, call (844) 488-7827.

Meet and greet the Soup Nazi on Feb. 10

ABINGDON, Va. — Actor Larry Thomas, who played the Soup Nazi on “Seinfeld,” will be the guest of honor at “An Evening at the Movies with the Soup Nazi,” a meet-and-greet reception to be held Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. Guests will enjoy appetizers from Thomas’ cookbook, “Confessions of a Soup Nazi,” along with assorted beverages (including wine and beer) and gourmet popcorn. During the evening’s Q&A session, Thomas will talk about cooking, acting and the road that led him to his infamous portrayal of the Soup Nazi. Guests will also view a few of Thomas’ short films, clips and one his favorite full-length features. Tickets are $40 and include an autographed photograph plus a complimentary ticket to the Feb. 11 Great Winter Soup Cook Off. Cookbooks will be available for purchase during the event. For tickets or more information visit www.swcenter.edu/soupcookoff or call (276) 619-4301.

Great Winter Soup Cook Off returns to SVHEC

ABINGDON, Va. — Larry Thomas, the actor who portrayed the infamous Soup Nazi on “Seinfeld,” will return to Abingdon on Feb. 11 as a celebrity guest for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center’s fourth annual Great Winter Soup Cook Off. “The Soup Nazi Reheated,” to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the higher education center, will feature more than 45 chefs and cooks competing for awards in a variety of categories, along with special cooking demos and a new Iron Chef competition. Thomas will sign autographs, and his cookbook and signed ladles will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door, and include 10 tastings, admission to the Cook-Off Cafe, the chance to win door prizes and a Best in Show vote. Children under 5 will be admitted free. Proceeds benefit SVHEC’s enrichment classes, events and programs. Visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4301 for more information.

Class explores sweet benefits of chocolate

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will explore the heart-healthy benefits of chocolate during a free class to be held Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Samples will be provided. To pre-register, call (844) 488-7827.

Heart-healthy eating class Feb. 16

KINGSPORT — Learn more about heart-healthy eating and how to cook for your heart at home during a free class to be held Feb. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Registered Dietitian Crystal West will teach the class. Recipes and samples will be provided. To pre-register, call (844) 488-7827.

Learn to add more fish to your diet

KINGSPORT — Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, have been shown to promote heart health. Learn to “Go Fish” in your diet during a class to be held Feb. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Elizabeth Hall, a dietitian with Food City, will teach the free class. Pre-register by calling (844) 488-7827.

Recipes for, from the heart class Feb. 24

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Jennifer Banks with the UT Extension will offer “Recipes For and From the Heart” from 1 to 2 p.m., Feb. 24 at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Banks will share menu ideas that not only taste great but are also good for your heart. To pre-register for the free class, call (844) 488-7827.

SVHEC to host spring culinary classes

ABINGDON, Va. — Cooking Along The Crooked Road will continue its spring series of culinary classes at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center with Bindu Rajan’s “Authentic Vegetarian Cuisine of India,” March 20; Hazel Ramos-Cano’s “Traditional and Creative Filipino Cuisine,” March 27; Abigail Hutchinson’s “Cooking from the French Countryside,” April 3; Susan Lachmann’s “Antipasto, A Long Italian Tradition,” April 10; Becky Nelms and Mick Foran’s “Springtime Cooking with the Big Green Egg,” April 24; Susie Buckner’s “Small Bites for Spring Celebrations,” May 1; “Sushi Fun with The Tavern Chefs,” May 8; Matt Henry’s “Perfect Pairings,” May 15; and Matt Shy’s “Patio Daddy-O! Grill Master Meat and Brew Pairing,” May 22. The classes meet from 6 to 9 p.m. in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Tickets are $35. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.