What's Cooking? (Jan. 18)

SVHEC to host winter culinary classes

ABINGDON, Va. — Cooking Along The Crooked Road will kick off its 2017 Winter Warm Up series of culinary classes at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on Jan. 21. Tickets are still available for Matt Shy’s “Chili Warm-Up Saturday” from 1 to 4 p.m., Jan. 21, and John Seymore’s “Super Bowl: Entertaining with Pzazz!” from 6 to 9 p.m., Jan. 30. Culinary classes will continue at the Higher Ed Center with Bindu Rajan’s “Authentic Vegetarian Cuisine of India,” March 20; Hazel Ramos-Cano’s “Traditional and Creative Filipino Cuisine,” March 27; Abigail Hutchinson’s “Cooking from the French Countryside,” April 3; Susan Lachmann’s “Antipasto, A Long Italian Tradition,” April 10; Becky Nelms and Mick Foran’s “Springtime Cooking with the Big Green Egg,” April 24; Susie Buckner’s “Small Bites for Spring Celebrations,” May 1; “Sushi Fun with The Tavern Chefs,” May 8; Matt Henry’s “Perfect Pairings,” May 15; and Matt Shy’s “Patio Daddy-O! Grill Master Meat and Brew Pairing,” May 22. The classes meet in the SVHEC culinary kitchen. Tickets are $35. For a complete description and to register online, visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4300. Spaces are limited.

Freeze and dump meals focus of free class

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will offer tips on how to make your slow-cooker meals even easier with some healthy freeze and dump recipes during a free class Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Recipes and samples will be provided. To pre-register, call (844) 488-7827.

‘New Year, New Menu’ class Jan. 27

KINGSPORT — Jennifer Banks, a Registered Dietitian and UT Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, will teach “A New Year, A New Menu” from 1 to 2 p.m., Jan. 27 at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. To pre-register for the free class, call (844) 488-7827.

Soup Nazi returns for Great Winter Soup Cook Off

ABINGDON, Va. — Larry Thomas, the actor who portrayed the infamous Soup Nazi on “Seinfeld,” will return to Abingdon on Feb. 11 as a celebrity guest for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center’s fourth annual Great Winter Soup Cook Off. “The Soup Nazi Reheated,” to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the higher education center, will feature more than 45 chefs and cooks competing for awards in a variety of categories, along with special cooking demos and a new Iron Chef competition. Thomas will sign autographs, and his cookbook and signed ladles will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door, and include 10 tastings, admission to the Cook-Off Cafe, the chance to win door prizes and a Best in Show vote. Children under 5 will be admitted free. Proceeds benefit SVHEC’s enrichment classes, events and programs. Visit www.swcenter.edu/cooking or call (276) 619-4301 for more information.

Class explores sweet benefits of chocolate

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Crystal West will explore the heart-healthy benefits of chocolate during a free class to be held Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Samples will be provided. To pre-register, call (844) 488-7827.

Heart-healthy eating class Feb. 16

KINGSPORT — Learn more about heart-healthy eating and how to cook for your heart at home during a free class to be held Feb. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Registered Dietitian Crystal West will teach the class. Recipes and samples will be provided. To pre-register, call (844) 488-7827.

Learn to add more fish to your diet

KINGSPORT — Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish such as salmon and tuna, have been shown to promote heart health. Learn to “Go Fish” in your diet during a class to be held Feb. 23 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Elizabeth Hall, a dietitian with Food City, will teach the free class. Pre-register by calling (844) 488-7827.

Recipes for, from the heart class Feb. 24

KINGSPORT — Registered Dietitian Jennifer Banks with the UT Extension will offer “Recipes For and From the Heart” from 1 to 2 p.m., Feb. 24 at the Health Resources Center on the upper level of the Kingsport Town Center near JCPenney. Banks will share menu ideas that not only taste great but are also good for your heart. To pre-register for the free class, call (844) 488-7827.