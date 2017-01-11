A restorative art

Now, for a bit of interesting history about soup: The word “restaurant,” meaning “restorative,” came about in 16th-century France and referred to a thick, cheap soup that was pedaled on the streets. It was advertised as being a remedy to combat physical exhaustion and was said to recharge the body. In the mid 1700s, a Parisian businessman started selling these hearty soups in his shop and thus, the word “restaurant” began to be used to define an eating establishment. The word “soup” actually came from France and meant bread soaked in broth. From the beginning, bread was used to “sop” up broth in order to get the very last bit out of the bowl. Come to think of it, this is probably where French Onion Soup got its beginning.

When new immigrants began arriving in America, they brought with them their favorite soups, such as German Potato, Dutch Mustard and British Pea soups. One refugee from the French Revolution became known as the Prince of Soups when he started an eatery in Boston called “The Restorator.” Soon many restorators begin to spring up. Most of these French-owned businesses served soup before the meal or as the main course, promoting their soups as the way to bolster constitutions and restore health.

This little bit of trivia continues to reinforce my belief that soup has long been touted as a food that will revitalize and uplift. Long ago I was nicknamed The Soup Queen by one of my employees. This is not to be confused with that early Soup Prince in Boston or the current Soup Nazi. (However, I do believe that our ideas about the many beneficial properties of soup are definitely related).

During my restaurant years, I was the soup maker. I would arrive early each morning and prowl through the refrigerator to see what might be used to create something healthy and delicious — something that would make customers ask their friends, “Have you had the fresh Tomato Bisque or the 16 Veggie Soup at the Plum Alley Eatery?” and something to make customers go away smiling and eager to return to see what is being stirred up next. Soup making was and is a creative outlet for me. I usually can’t replicate my soups, nor do I try. It is a pleasure for me to share my soups and encourage people to make their own soup. When my children were younger they sometimes complained that all we ate was soup. Despite their eye-rolling, I would shove my hurt feelings aside and mutter that my soup was full of love. A couple of weeks ago, I overheard my college-aged son comment, “My mom makes amazing soups. I really have missed them.” What did I do after hearing that? Made soup for dinner, of course! The ultimate compliment came when I heard my husband tell that same son, “The Soup Queen has done it again!”

These winter months are the best time to pull the stock pot out and create some beautiful soups of your own. Use what you have in the refrigerator. Save the trimmings from your vegetables and meats during the week. Cook your chicken, beef and ham bones to make broths. Got a stray piece of cream cheese or a bit of holiday cheese you need to use up? Feed that creativity and you will find that soup making can be a delicious pleasure that you can share with those you love.

If you want to find others who feel passionate about their soups and who love to sample food, the place to be on Feb. 11 is the fourth Great Winter Soup Cook-Off at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. The “Seinfeld” Soup Nazi will be back again by popular demand to sign his cookbook, and over 40 amazing area chefs and soup makers will be ladling up their signature recipes. If you want to join in the fun and enter a soup either as a professional chef, everyday cook, organization or club, this is the place you need to be. You can stir your pot for a great cause while you enjoy showcasing your business, non-profit or your culinary talents! Step out of the winter cold and sample soups to your heart’s content. Not only will you meet The Soup Nazi and members of our area’s culinary community, but you will also be supporting the wonderful programs, classes and events that the Higher Ed Center brings to our region. Fantastic door prizes, free cooking demos and a cook-off café featuring area gourmet foods and beverages will be part of the day. As The Soup Nazi says, “Be there on Feb. 11 or no soup for you!” Visit www.swcenter.edu/soupcookoff for contest rules and to purchase tickets to the event. For more information, call (276) 619-4308.

The Wild Mushroom Soup

Reprinted from “Confessions of a Soup Nazi” by Larry Thomas

Last year two area chefs prepared some of The Soup Nazi’s famous soups from his cookbook for his meet and greet event. Hands-down, The Wild Mushroom Soup was one of the favorites!

6 cups water

2 ounces dried porcini mushrooms

2 ounces dried shitake mushrooms

2 sticks butter

2 small green onions, chopped (use both the white and green parts)

1 pound sliced fresh button mushrooms

1 pound sliced baby Portobello mushrooms

6 garlic cloves, minced

8 cups chicken broth

2 cups whole-grain wild rice

½ tsp. white pepper

1 cup cold water

8 tsp. cornstarch

1 cup white wine (Chardonnay)

4 bay leaves

2 cups half and half cream

In a small pot, bring six cups water to a boil. Add dried shiitake and porcini mushrooms to water and remove from heat. Let stand in water 25-30 minutes until softened. Use a slotted spoon to remove mushrooms and rinse them. Save the soaking water to use to cook rice. Trim and discard stems from shitakes. Chop soaked mushrooms, return to liquid and set aside.

In a saucepan, heat butter over medium heat and sauté the chopped onion until translucent. Add the fresh sliced button and baby portabellas and cook, stirring until tender. Add garlic. Cook 1 minute and set aside.

In a large pot, add the broth, rice, bay leaves, reserved dried mushrooms and saved soaking liquid. Add salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 40 minutes or until rice is tender. Add all the fresh mushroom/onion mix that you had set aside. Add wine.

In a small bowl, mix the cup of cold water and cornstarch until smooth. Stir into soup. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring for 2 minutes or until thick. Stir in half and half and heat thoroughly. Serve immediately with fresh bread.

Get ready, set, go! Need something quick for dinner, something that is healthy, delicious and filling? This recipe fits the bill, especially when you don’t have time to chop your own veggies. I keep lots of these frozen bags of veggies ready. There are so many choices in grocery freezers, including organic. Nobody will believe you haven’t cooked this soup all day!

Fast and Furious Italian Soup

2 quarts chicken broth plus 1 heaping Tbsp. Better than Bouillon chicken paste

2-2½ cups diced cooked pork (or any meat you have on hand)

2 cups frozen cubed potatoes, thawed

½ medium onion, diced

Olive oil for sautéing

2 cups frozen Food City diced seasonings (celery, onion and pepper mix)

1 16-ounce package frozen Italian vegetables

8 ounces frozen cut leaf spinach

1 cup cannellini beans (whole can if you like beans)

1 can diced Ro-Tel tomatoes with green chilies

2 cups low-sodium V8 juice

1 tsp. hot sauce

1 tsp. oregano

1 tsp. basil

Salt and pepper to taste

Heat chicken broth, pork and bouillon in stock pot. Meanwhile, sauté thawed potatoes with diced onion in olive oil until slightly browned. Add potatoes and onion to pot of broth. Add frozen Italian vegetables and frozen seasonings, and cook on medium for about 15 minutes. Next, add frozen spinach, beans, diced tomatoes, V8 juice and hot sauce. Season to taste with herbs and salt and pepper. Cook, covered, for another 15-20 minutes on medium-low. Will easily serve 8-10. Tastes even better the second day!

Shawn Crookshank’s Roasted Corn and Crab Chowder

Shawn Crookshank, original owner of the infamous Starving Artist Café in Abingdon, always delights the participants in our Cooking Along the Crooked Road classes. Shawn is an amazing chef and last year provided a phenomenal Oxtail Soup for his entry during the soup cook-off. The following recipe brought rave reviews at his last cooking class.

1 bag frozen corn or 3 cups fresh off the cob

½ pound lump crabmeat

1 small onion, chopped

½ red bell pepper

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

¼ pound butter

1 tsp. thyme

3 cups chicken stock with 1 Tbsp. chicken Better Than Bouillon paste

2 potatoes, peeled and diced

3 cups whole milk

Roast corn with a small amount of butter, salt and pepper in the oven for about 30 minutes. Sauté onion, pepper, garlic and celery in butter. Add crabmeat, sautéed vegetable mix and roasted corn to chicken broth. Heat and slowly add milk and thyme. Simmer for 20 minutes, stirring if needed. Will serve 6-8.

Jennifer King Ferreira grew up in Kingsport, where she received her first cooking experiences from her grandmother, Genevieve Shivell. She is the past owner of the Abingdon General Store and Plum Alley Eatery, a gourmet store and restaurant in Abingdon, Va., and serves as Marketing and Public Relations Specialist for Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and the Cooking Along the Crooked Road Culinary Program.